10 Tips to Supercharge Your Brand Like Taylor Swift

As the Dalai Lama says, “When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new.” As a former CMO, I’ve identified 10 ways Taylor Swift connects, controls, listens, and reinterprets her message in a modern context. And this can offer some good tips for your own business — great brands hear their customers and generate buzz as part of their strategic DNA.

1. Tell Authentic Stories Like Sinéad O’Connor, Swift’s songs reflect struggles or unrequited romantic experiences, making her more human and relatable. To deepen connection, savvy businesses can focus on narratives that reflect their values and their customers’ stories. For instance, Dove has built its brand around body positivity through its “Real Beauty” campaign. It feels real.

2. Show Your Personality Swift’s positivity, extraversion, and optimism have catapulted fan engagement and built a loyal base. Her empathy towards fans at concerts boosts adoration even more. She cares. Entrepreneurial companies can create interesting identities — but it’s critical to stand for something. Virgin and Tesla built brand identities around their founders, enhancing credibility. All remain true to themselves.

3. Control Your Narrative Swift maintains interest with drip-fed self-revelations. She also addresses controversy. For example, she neutralized a feud with Kanye West when she hosted Saturday Night Live and on Instagram. Companies can proactively manage their narrative, address concerns, and communicate smartly. When an ad for Apple’s iPad showed traditional instruments and artistic tools being crushed, negative reactions prompted an immediate apology from the company.

4. Curate Your Brand Swift’s personal brand enhances her professional brand. Her appeal has translated into stratospheric album sales, sold-out concerts, and lucrative endorsements with Diet Coke, Cover Girl, AT&T, and Stella McCartney. Swift’s independence was obvious when she fought to retain the rights to her songs (she now owns all rerecorded masters). This spirit makes her appear trustworthy.

5. Leverage Cross-Promotions Swift collaborates with other artists, expanding her reach. These include Shawn Mendes on the remix of “Lover” and Ed Sheeran and Future on “End Game.” Innovative companies use strategic partnerships to tap into new customer bases and enhance visibility. Apple and Nike created the Apple Watch Nike+ to combine fitness tracking with stylish design. Equally, Starbucks customers can now save songs heard in stores on their Spotify playlists.

6. Don’t Discount Innovation Swift has launched surprise albums and cross-platform promotions. Sporting events like the Ryder Cup and organizations such as the NFL and NBA have adopted interactive videos, augmented reality, and gamified content. Consumers expect brands to embrace new technologies, influencer marketing, and virtual reality experiences.

7. Reinvent as Appropriate Don’t go stale. Swift’s ability to reinvent herself has kept her relevant across demographics. Similarly, Madonna has maintained currency since the 1980s. Especially for entrepreneurs, failure to adapt can result in premature loss of share. Think electric vehicle manufacturers. When Netflix was a DVD rental service, it pioneered the shift towards online streaming, allowing it to dominate digital entertainment for a period.

8. Blend Behavioral Data Swift utilizes data insights to guide marketing strategies and tune into fans’ preferred content. For B2B and B2C brands, decision makers who truly understand the nuances and dynamics of behavioral trends are better able to tailor effective offerings.

9. Personalize Experiences Swift offers her audience exclusive album releases, secret listening sessions, and event invitations. Even the “Taylor’s Version” tag suggests intimacy. Any business can enhance loyalty this way. British Airways and Amazon offer members access to exclusive discounts, club rewards, and expedited service. Today, AI can do much more.

10. Build Communities Like Lady Gaga’s “Little Monsters,” the “Swiftie” machine rolls on. The most useful lesson here may lie in the way Swift fosters community, creating a sense of belonging and shared identity — underpinned by a value-for-money offering in a 3.5-hour show. It’s why her social media boasts over 550 million followers. With the right mix, social media and hackathons scale brands quickly.

As I explain in my book, Tune In: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World, leaders who tune into others gain more influence and are more followed than those who don't. Talent alone isn't enough. You need personality, presence, and courage of conviction to stand the test of time.

By implementing these strategies, businesses can cultivate a loyal base more quickly and stay relevant for longer.

