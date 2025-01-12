This Communication Hack Can Help You Persuade Anyone

Science reveals how the present tense can be your superpower.

In today’s hyper-competitive world, gaining an edge can be as simple as tweaking the verb tense you use. A small hack in how you communicate can make a big difference to your influence. Whether you’re dealing with costs, customers, or crises, pay attention to your choice of tense—past, present, or future—and how you frame information.

A hidden rule of communication. Can is rather than was really help you appear more persuasive? According to research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, verb tense can be a subtle yet powerful tool, especially when you need to persuade a client, investor, or regulator. It can alter how you’re perceived as much as what you achieve. For instance, if a brand claims, “Our product was outstanding,” it suggests the glory days are behind them. The present tense feels more permanent and definitive.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In comparison, telling customers “Our product is outstanding” feels more compelling and authoritative. Why the present tense matters. Psychology suggests that neither the past nor the future is as vivid as the present. The present tense makes messages feel more concrete. It activates the imagination, so audiences connect more with the message. When a salesperson, fund manager or leader expresses such courage of conviction, they unconsciously exude a greater sense of authority. That drives levels of persuasion.

In a novel study, researchers at the University of Toronto analyzed 2 million Amazon reviews for 500,000 fashion and beauty products. They concurred that reviews written in the present tense were 12 percent more persuasive than other tenses. The researchers then went further. They told participants they had been entered into a lottery to win $50. Then they asked what percentage of participants would theoretically donate to charity. When pitched in the future or past tense, the average donation was 28 percent. But, when pitched in the present tense, donations reached 38 percent—a 10 percent differential. This isn’t news to savvy marketers. The best brands use language strategically, in crisis communications, product launches and investor pitches.

The future tense and inspiring hope. Future-based messages are popular but feel abstract. For instance, financial firms promote long-term savings by triggering reflection. Think Mastercard’s advertising slogan, “Start Something Priceless.” Or Samsung’s “Imagine the Possibilities” and De Beers “A Diamond is Forever.” These brands use the present tense to evoke a broader perspective. The future tense inspires planning and optimism but falls short on urgency of action—especially in a modern commercial “culture of now.” Start-ups typically plan month to month, and gravitate towards earning cycles.

The past tense: Credibility with a caveat. What about communicating in the past tense? Leaders often use the past tense to highlight the credibility of their achievements. Consider this: “Last year, our solutions saved clients an average of 20 percent.” This is wrong. Over-reliance on past-tense messages at town halls, on billboards, or in newsletters can dilute its relevance. Why? Because people care more about what can be gained today, not yesterday or tomorrow. A more effective alternative might be: “Our solutions continue to save clients an average of 20 percent.” The power of the present tense. This present-day principle is not only for consumers or apologists.

Successful brands have long understood its power to create effective marketing. Think of Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign that inspires action in the moment. Similarly, General Electrics’ campaign “We Bring Good Things to Life” encourages a mindset of innovative thinking. Even L’Oréal’s “Because You’re Worth It” hints at empowerment to reinforce self-worth. In periods of crisis, celebrities or brands often apologize for a wrongdoing. They tend to begin with present-tense regret and reassurance to calm stakeholders followed by future-tense messaging about recovery.

CrowdStrike executive Adam Meyers responded effusively when their software caused a massive IT outage, affecting 8.5 million computers globally. “We are deeply sorry” and “determined to prevent it from happening again.” During any major product launch, the goal is to generate interest, awareness and sales. Present-tense phrasing sparks the desired immediacy, encouraging users to explore new features. For instance, Apple’s Vision Pro launch suggests, “The era of spatial computing is here.” Reinterpreting the message. As I write in my book, TUNE IN: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World (Harriman House, 2024), leaders need to tune in better to interpret what suppliers, agents or customers are really saying. What we hear is rarely all there is.

Don’t be caught on the wrong side of communication which is always a double-edged sword. But to make your message more compelling, tailor your verb tense and apply the golden rule: Use the past tense to build credibility and highlight achievements.

Use the future tense to inspire hope and foster long-term thinking.

Use the present tense to drive action, confidence, and engagement. After all, science suggests that this is something worth remembering.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.