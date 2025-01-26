Why Validation Is the Secret Weapon of Truly Great Leaders

Validating employees costs nothing until you stop doing it.

When basketball superstar LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010, he joined a star-studded team with stellar expectations. But it was a savvy move by head coach Erik Spoelstra that set the team apart: He validated each player by acknowledging their unique strengths.

That deliberate act of affirmation paid off and helped him clinch two NBA championships—while cementing LeBron’s legacy as all all-time great. The lesson is universal. Everyone wants to be recognized. Yet, validation remains an underused and underestimated leadership superpower that can transform businesses and brands. The overlooked leadership superpower What if transforming your business wasn’t just about getting more, but giving more? Co-founder of rock band Twisted Sister Jay Jay French argues that validation sustains the passion and “pool of energy” when start-up funding runs out.

The business case is undeniable. Companies that prioritize recognition see higher engagement, better retention, and deeper loyalty. Employees who feel appreciated are five times more likely to stay. Validation is a secret weapon that shapes stronger teams, happier customers, and more resilient businesses. It’s evident in every profession. Take medicine. Research suggests a poor bedside manner increases the probability that patients will sue doctors for malpractice. For businesses, the fallout includes resentment, disengagement, and a damaged reputation. Despite the stakes, employees still feel unheard. A survey from professional services firm Aon found that 83 percent of employees feel they’re not heard ‘fairly or equally.’ As I discuss in TUNE IN: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World (Harriman House, 2024), stressed-out leaders often fall into identity and emotion-based traps, leading to chronic mis-judgement. Even high-performing rock stars tune out what matters when overwhelmed or distracted.

Of course, some brands get it right and have mastered the art of validation. Known for its customer-first culture, Zappos empowers employees to make customers feel seen and heard. L’Oréal spent millions on the “Because you’re worth it” campaign, reinforcing consumers’ sense of self-worth. Validation also has a place in crisis management. When a Starbucks barista in Philadelphia called police on two Black customers waiting for a colleague, immense public backlash ensued. Validating the anger of customers and employees, management closed all U.S. stores for a day of bias training. To be clear, validation isn’t about performative virtue signaling, empty flattery or false praise. It’s about genuinely making others feel valued. For instance, Fedex founding executive Frank Maguire exemplified this, motivating one of his mailroom employees with the simple three-word phrase, “You’re the greatest.” That mindset aided FedEx stem significant financial losses—and allowed its brand to become a verb.

Why does validation matter? We all know the sting of being dismissed. When ideas are ignored, or emotions trivialized, motivation plummets. Conversely, when leaders validate effort or frustrations, trust grows. People remember how you make them feel—long after the task or transaction ends. Any leader can consciously validate others through a number of conscious activities that cost nothing. Here are five to try. 1. Acknowledge small wins. Recognition doesn’t have to feature confetti canyons or flutes of champagne. Celebrate small victories with your team. Instead of waiting for milestones, acknowledge day-to-day efforts like solving a tough problem, mentoring others or bolstering a colleague.

2. Focus on effort, not results. Outcomes matter but so does effort. Praising only hard financial or productivity outcomes can leave people feeling unseen. Instead of “Great job on that sale,” say, “I saw your preparation into that presentation. It paid off.” 3. Identify moments of panic. I find clients are at their most vulnerable when stuck in indecision. This is when peer validation makes such a difference. Solutions exist. I talk about these in my TEDx talk on overcoming chronic indecision. 4. Acknowledge emotions. When someone expresses frustration or disappointment, resist the urge to immediately fix the issue. Instead of “It’ll be fine,” say, “I understand why that’s frustrating.”

5. Make validation a habit. This isn’t a one-time action; it’s a well-honed skill. Build recognition into your daily routines—start meetings with generous shoutouts, thank-you notes or acknowledge someone’s effort in the moment. These approaches exert a cumulative effect on well-being, morale and a culture of psychological safety. The contagion effect Validation is contagious. When people feel appreciated, they’re more likely to transmit positivity. Customers are more loyal. Relationships flourish. Employees perform. And leaders win.

Take it from LeBron James. His journey from a modest upbringing in Akran, Ohio to global stardom teaches us that acknowledgment changes lives. It’s a legacy he now shares with his son as part of the first father-son duo to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Today, you can transform your team, your business, and your relationships—by making people feel heard. Let validation be your mantra. It’s a small act that costs nothing but can deliver everything.

