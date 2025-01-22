Future of Finance: How to Build an AI-Ready Team

For years, hiring and retaining talent has been a top challenge within the finance industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 300,000 U.S. accountants left the field from 2019 to 2021. Today, many CFOs are hopeful artificial intelligence (AI) will help mitigate talent shortages and enable their teams to be more productive.

AI can help automate manual administrative processes, improve reporting accuracy, and enhance decision making, but finance teams need to develop the proper skills and invest in the right platforms to put AI to work for them. Below are four ways CFOs can help attract and develop AI talent in a competitive environment. Encourage team-wide experimentation The key to getting started is identifying a unique business problem with clear room for improvement. In finance, top challenges might include manual reporting, invoice matching, or data analysis tasks.

CFOs should gather their team’s input to determine the most pressing issues and encourage team members to spend time experimenting with low-cost applications or existing capabilities available in their tech stack. For example, Packer Fastener, a distributor of fasteners and industrial supplies, started by using AI features embedded in its NetSuite Analytics Warehouse data warehousing tool to highlight patterns and run predictive models. Now, it’s experimenting with AI capabilities in its other applications. Company CTO Bill Feck explained, “The deeper stuff we’re doing is on the machine-learning prediction models. Once we started tapping into that, we had several ideas on where to go. We really just needed to get started, and once we got started, the possibilities became endless.”

With hands-on experimentation, finance teams can begin building AI skills while also finding new ways to solve business problems. Help employees ditch unfulfilling work While AI is primed to help employees do their jobs more efficiently, adoption also requires upskilling and reskilling programs that enable team members to step into new roles. Finance teams should be trained in how to gather data, leverage insights, and co-author content from new AI systems. In addition, general AI education initiatives can help transform fear about AI eliminating jobs into curiosity about how it can help to reduce workloads and enable employees to focus on strategic, value-added work.

Jessica Wijesekera, senior vice president of global accounting at Vytalize Health, recently named America’s fastest-growing private company on the Inc. 5000 2024 list, described how one of her accountants automated himself out of a role that was focused on reconciling 47 different bank accounts—to his benefit. “I had a senior accountant who came to me and said he felt like NetSuite’s AI capabilities were learning how to do his job,” said Wijesekera. “He was right—he automated himself out of a job and was able to move to the FP&A side of the business to a more fulfilling role.” Similarly, Municipal Emergency Services, the largest supplier of first responder supplies and equipment in North America, had been manually processing 11,000+ invoices every month, which was error-prone and tedious. Since adopting the automated invoicing capabilities in NetSuite, it’s been able to automatically process 85 percent of invoices.

“What does that mean for the team that was doing the processing? It lets them focus on other things. We’re able to get more productivity out of that team, and it’s been fantastic for the morale of the team,” said Shridhar Shah, executive vice president of strategy at Municipal Emergency Services. Recognize and recruit the next generation of leaders With AI and automation skills in hot demand, CFOs should reward and promote team members that are leading the charge on initiatives that deliver real business results. “My accounts payable manager came to me and said, ‘It’s a huge, error-prone headache going into our bank account and making all these payments. NetSuite can do payments right out of the bank,’” said Wijesekera. “Now, we make our payments right out of NetSuite and reconcile our bank daily. I was so impressed with her that I promoted her to accounts payable director.”

A recent study by Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and Robert Half found that roughly three-quarters of accounting and finance professionals that are planning to leave their employer in the next 12 months said they don’t expect to advance in the organization. Recognizing proactive employees that are contributing to the transformation of finance will play an important role in AI adoption as well as talent retention. As AI changes many of the traditional tasks, finance teams should look for job candidates with a sense of curiosity, willingness to learn, and an ability to quickly pick up new concepts. Eliminate data silos and build a foundation for AI success The right talent and skills can help a business embrace the opportunity that AI presents, but the transition to AI-powered finance can be further accelerated by investing in the right platform.

AI algorithms are only as good as the data they are being fed, and the past accumulation of disconnected business systems can have a negative impact on data quality. Different data formats and extra reconciliation requirements make it difficult for organizations to quickly and effectively analyze data and limit AI’s ability to advise and assist across business processes. To help ensure AI is working with the most accurate and relevant data, CFOs should prioritize investment in integrated business systems that offer a single data model. This means an update in the system’s sales module instantly and automatically carries over into procurement, workforce scheduling, finance, and payroll modules. When it comes to AI, garbage data inputs produce garbage outcomes. A solid data platform is essential for building trust in AI and helping finance team members work with speed and accuracy.