3 Steps to Drive Organizational Culture Change and Diversity

In 2023, I delivered a session for Chicktech’s Annual Conference on the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I adopted that talk into an overview on how to drive cultural change in your organization. DEI is a crucial component for fostering innovation, collaboration, and a positive work environment in any organization. While hiring managers play a significant role in building a diverse team, there are numerous ways you can contribute to DEI initiatives without being in a managerial position.

Designing any plan requires some forethought, and DEI is no different. Here is a recommended approach to deliver results: Step 1: Recognizing Opportunities:

Opportunities for fostering diversity can be found throughout the organization. Here are some steps to help you recognize and act on these opportunities:

1. Observe: Look around your organization to find gaps in diversity. Consider the experiences that make you unique and think about areas that could benefit from greater diversity. 2. Organize Your Thoughts: Write down your ideas and experiences. Reflect on what changes you’d like to see and what has been successful in the past.

3. Discuss: Talk to co-workers, managers, and HR representatives to share your observations and ideas. Open dialogue can often lead to actionable steps.

I once worked at a 500-employee company with strong DEI hiring practices. Though DEI was applied to hiring, the employee experience post-hire didn’t fully align in the same way. Casual conversations led to the formation of cultural affinity groups and activities, initially informal over coffee or lunch, and later structured with a plan and budget. Step 2: Championing Diversity

Being a champion for diversity involves more than just what you discuss. It’s also about what you do that can make a difference. Below are some ways you can champion diversity: 1. Model Behaviors: Show up. Advocate when you can, attend DEI sessions, complete surveys, and provide input to leadership.

2. Be an Ally: Support underrepresented colleagues, speak up against inequities, and embody the change you want to see.

3. Be Proactive: Represent underrepresented groups and think about long-term impacts. It’s not always easy, but it’s crucial for driving meaningful change. At my child’s school, cultural programming was minimal. By attending meetings, completing surveys, and engaging with the school, the school’s willingness to support cultural initiatives came to light. With a group of other parents, we began forming affinity groups funded by the school. I had the opportunity to co-found a South Asian affinity group under a broader AAPI group, giving us a chance to create a significant cultural impact.

Step 3: Taking Action Taking actionable steps is essential for translating ideas into reality. This process involves planning, aligning with your organization, and continuous refinement.

1. Define a Plan: Using tools like the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) framework can help you along with setting clear goals and timelines.

2. Align With Your Organization: Prepare and pitch your plan to key stakeholders. Be sure to align on the budget, timing, and delivery plan. 3. Deliver and Refine: Execute on your plan. Be sure to collect feedback so you can refine and re-deploy the plan as necessary.

In a startup I worked for with around 50 employees, discussions about a lack of employee engagement efforts led to a proposal for inclusive activities. This resulted in leadership approval for an annual budget and oversight of engagement opportunities, ensuring inclusivity for all employees.

By recognizing opportunities, championing diversity, and taking actionable steps, you can significantly contribute to your organization’s DEI efforts, even if you’re not in a hiring position. Your proactive involvement can help create a more inclusive and supportive workplace for everyone.

