4 Ways to Improve Employee Engagement During Challenging Times

2024 has not been easy for many. Remote workers were asked to go back to work. Teams have been asked to take on more work, often with fewer people. And employees are being asked to work harder, without any expectation of job stability. It’s a complex time to be an employee at a company that hires and fires at will. It may also be taking a mental toll, causing stress, imposter syndrome, and other issues, when you cannot see an end in sight. In speaking to different employees, from my field, customer success, to consulting, workloads are expanding, though the relief of hiring more people is gone.

Employers looking to grow, keep employees engaged, and drive growth, should consider the action items below. 1. Prioritize the effort, and deprioritize what is not as important.

Take time to quantify the time needed to achieve key tasks. One method is a time study, this is a tool often used in manufacturing or line work, which helps optimize a workflow. It can be applied in principle to business roles as well. A time study requires all the main tasks to be quantified and prioritized. Following this, any unplanned, high-priority work can be slotted in with a quantitative approach. A sales example is that of writing a request for proposal. RFPs are an example of high-priority work on a deadline, which may be put in front of other work. Document how many RFPs on average individuals may have to do, time to complete, and if there are tools like AI to optimize the work. When RFPs come up, ensure your teams know which lower priority items can be moved to the back burner for a time to complete them. 2. Employ change management techniques.

Change management is a science in its own right, and techniques used in large-scale change initiatives can be applied to job-level changes as well. For example, change assessment and planning. Take time to plan out which changes may apply to which organizations and who will be directly impacted. Communication is another key tenet, which can help employees cope with change and can take many forms. Many years ago I was part of a company acquisition. The leadership team at the time held weekly Q&A sessions for anyone to attend, until all questions had been answered. These sessions, along with meeting summaries, kept everyone informed during the change. 3. Take time for training.

Training is not a low-priority item, and there should be time allotted for it, especially when new items are being introduced. An example from my field of customer success is revenue work, specifically customer renewals and expansions, which many teams are being asked to take on in 2024. Renewals and expansions are sales conversations and should be approached with a sales training mindset. Assuming teams who have not built pipelines, quoted prices, and or negotiated can do it well is a poor assumption. Training and proper techniques can reduce the burden on CS teams and ensure the work is done well. 4. Remind teams of mental health resources.

Many employee benefits plans have employee assistance plans or other mental health offerings that are never used. This is a time to let them shine and start by reminding employees about them. I used EAP services in a job during a particularly stressful time after the recession of 2008, and it was beneficial to help navigate things I needed to at the time. EAP and other mental health offerings can benefit employees going through job changes, loss of resources, and other issues. It also was no cost to me, which, as an employee, I valued.

Speaking of money, the action items above are pretty low-budget, but they may bring stability and save employers money in the long run. Employers may not be able to guarantee employment, but they should provide strategy and resources in the face of challenges and change.

