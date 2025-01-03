Renewals are about gaining commitment on recurring revenue. But they are also an opportunity to drive organic business growth. Organic growth is growth without external funding such as venture capital or an acquistion. Instead, it relies on your own internal resources to grow your company. The five tips below will help make sure your renewals land, expand, and turn your customer renewals program from a routine to a revved up growth driver.

1. Design a health-based renewals pricing plan.

When I launched the first renewals program at a startup, I got rid of auto-renews. Sure, they provide a safety net, but they also assume similar pricing for renewals. For contracts over one year especially, your costs as a vendor will go up, as well as your product offerings and value, so your price conversely should go up too. I scaled renewals up to 20 percent per contract, but it was based on the customer’s health. If they were red/unhealthy I would not scale the pricing, yellow/moderate, they would get a 10 percent upsell, and so on. This allows for pricing to match where your customers are related to retention, and allows you to ensure more of your renewals are accepted in a timely manner.

2. Go all in on multiperiod subscriptions.

Month-to-month is so last year. Whether your business is business-to-business or business to consumer, month to month is not an ideal state to be in. There is no guarantee of a renewal, and the above mentioned pricing upgrades become more unattainable. If you want to grow business value, go all in on annual plans or greater. In a multicontract year business, I would charge customers up to 20 percent more for downgrading contract cycles. You can do the same for your monthly customers, essentially incenting the longer-term agreements. It’s a gold star board metric to show monthly recurring revenue versus annual recurring revenue.