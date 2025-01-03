5 Ways to Turn Customer Renewal Cycles Into Growth Drivers in 2025
Renewals are not just about auto-renews.
Renewals are about gaining commitment on recurring revenue. But they are also an opportunity to drive organic business growth. Organic growth is growth without external funding such as venture capital or an acquistion. Instead, it relies on your own internal resources to grow your company. The five tips below will help make sure your renewals land, expand, and turn your customer renewals program from a routine to a revved up growth driver.
1. Design a health-based renewals pricing plan.
When I launched the first renewals program at a startup, I got rid of auto-renews. Sure, they provide a safety net, but they also assume similar pricing for renewals. For contracts over one year especially, your costs as a vendor will go up, as well as your product offerings and value, so your price conversely should go up too. I scaled renewals up to 20 percent per contract, but it was based on the customer’s health. If they were red/unhealthy I would not scale the pricing, yellow/moderate, they would get a 10 percent upsell, and so on. This allows for pricing to match where your customers are related to retention, and allows you to ensure more of your renewals are accepted in a timely manner.
2. Go all in on multiperiod subscriptions.
Month-to-month is so last year. Whether your business is business-to-business or business to consumer, month to month is not an ideal state to be in. There is no guarantee of a renewal, and the above mentioned pricing upgrades become more unattainable. If you want to grow business value, go all in on annual plans or greater. In a multicontract year business, I would charge customers up to 20 percent more for downgrading contract cycles. You can do the same for your monthly customers, essentially incenting the longer-term agreements. It’s a gold star board metric to show monthly recurring revenue versus annual recurring revenue.
3. Know and highlight your value, especially at renewal.
Ensure you are tracking what customers need to renew and delivering on them. Whether its return on investment or adoption, track it. Do not spend time guessing, it’s best to ask customers directly. I once had a customer with incredible cost per employee reductions by using a software platform. The team was so proud and thought the customer would be too, but the customer was tracking something different, and inevitably churned. Assumptions based on industry cost us money, and not asking directly, cost us a customer.
4. Train your customer-facing teams like your sales team.
No matter who is leading renewals and expansions, the whole company needs sales enablement to spot and deliver leads or deals. Without it, they will not be savvy enough to spot and deliver on their full potential. This is one area of organic growth which was overlooked in 2024 and prior, but should be top of mind in 2025.
5. Document, clean up, and enable everyone to be successful.
Make sure your contracts and other documents are ready for the renewal year ahead. I cannot tell you how many times I was hunting a contract down, only to learn the customer did not have an updated contract on file, but rather it was on the laptop of a salesperson who had left the company. Having a document somewhere and storing it in a place where it can be sourced and accessed are two different things. I recommend storing them in your CRM with opportunities closed or in a secure folder.
Renewals can be so much more than just a time to hit auto-renew, instead they are a time to drive more customer value and grow your business. Don’t overlook these tips to build a renewals program that drives revenue growth and beyond.
