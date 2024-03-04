Customer Service Lessons From Boeing

The company is a great example of how to lose customer trust in tough times. Here’s what to do instead.

Boeing is one of the world’s largest aerospace companies, with a long and celebrated history of providing world-class aircraft. However, in recent years, the company has been struggling, in part because of quality issues and lack of transparency.

Key areas Boeing has struggled with are highlighted by a lack of thorough customer service. Customer service can be measured in many ways, from responsiveness, resolution time, and success of the resolution. Below are some key examples and lessons that can improve your customer service. Downplaying customer feedback

One complaint about Boeing’s customer service is the lack of escalation and thorough response to customer claims. For example, in March 2019, several customers and some employees filed complaints with the Federal Aviation Administration about the company’s 737 MAX aircraft safety after two incidents. Boeing’s response to the complaints was to downplay any fault and focus on its safety programs and credibility. Unfortunately, these issues were severe and not isolated, and they led to loss of life. The responses by Boeing were not viewed as sufficient.

As a software company executive, my team oversaw customer support issues our customers brought in. Issues were managed by first triaging and ranking the issues. Then, a response was delivered that was substantial for the issue rank, so that customers felt heard and their issues were addressed thoroughly. We managed this through automation and templates to make the process seamless. Managing tough issues also meant apologizing to the customer at times if it was merited. Not being transparent

Another complaint about Boeing’s customer service is that the company is not always transparent with regulators and customers. For example, in 2020, Boeing was forced to admit that it had known about a potential safety issue with the 737 MAX aircraft for months before the plane was grounded. The company had not disclosed this information to its customers or to the FAA. In addition, there is evidence of prior knowledge of quality issues in the most recent issues faced by the airline manufacturer, which indicates it may not have been “putting safety first” as it had stated. Had it been proactive in its approach, it could have avoided recent issues.

Lack of transparency can reduce customer loyalty and drive them away. In the case of an aircraft, you may not be able to choose what you fly, but in the case of another company, it could be the reason for churn. In the software world, I consider the launch of a new plane similar to the launch of a new customer, not in scale, but in importance to the customer. You know not everything may go perfectly, but you can prepare customers by setting expectations, having triage teams ready during launch, and quickly rectifying when things go wrong. Admitting fault may seem very challenging, but customers are likely to understand if they see you are being proactive in your process of mitigating risk.

There are several things that you can learn from Boeing’s missteps in recent years. Transparency upfront and more thorough responses are a few examples of how you can keep customer trust and loyalty for the long term.

