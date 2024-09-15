How Tech Companies Can Lead the Charge to Improve Parental Mental Health

The Surgeon General of the United States, Vivek Murthy, recently issued an advisory on the mental health of parents. The advisory highlights the importance of parental mental health for the well-being of children and families, and it calls for action to address the mental health needs of parents.

This advisory hit home for me, as I recollected the early days of motherhood while trying to be productive in the workplace. I was working at a tech company, and after maternity leave, I struggled with sleep deprivation, lack of time management, and inadequate resources. It was very challenging, and I tried my best to make it work–working late to accommodate my employers’ needs, ignoring my mental health, and hiring expensive child care to support my needs. This was an unfortunate situation, but looking back, I did not try to advocate for change as I did in other areas.

Tech companies have long had a reputation for creating better workplaces, despite work demands. Also, losing parents to the demands of child care can be a detriment to the working capital of tech companies. This could be an area for them to lead. The list of recommended actions by the advisory provides insight into how employers can proactively mitigate these issues and provide support for their employees. Here’s how tech companies can adapt: