How to Make Juneteenth More Than Just Another Day Off

I did not fully understand the significance of Juneteenth when it became a federal holiday, in 2021. One day in 2022, an employee on my team asked me why our company did not have Juneteenth as a day off when we celebrated other holidays with days off. Not having a great answer, I asked about this during an executive team meeting, while also taking time to dive into the history more on my own. I was told the company had not yet considered it, but it would.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed that they were free, nearly two years after the end of slavery was sealed as law. It represents a significant milestone in the fight for racial equality, and impacts all the people who came to the United States following it. It also reflects the resilience and perseverance of African Americans in the face of years of oppression.

Companies have a crucial role to play in acknowledging and celebrating Juneteenth. Here are some ways to embrace Juneteenth in the workplace: Education and Awareness Organize educational workshops or seminars to educate employees about the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Encourage employees to read books, watch documentaries, and engage in discussions about the impact of slavery and racism in the United States. Inclusive Celebrations

Host Juneteenth celebrations that are open to all employees, irrespective of their race or ethnicity.

Incorporate Juneteenth-themed decorations, food, and activities to create a festive atmosphere.

Provide employees with paid time off to participate in Juneteenth observances. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) Support and empower employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion, particularly those representing African American employees.

Collaborate with ERGs to plan and execute Juneteenth events and initiatives. Companies can also make a positive impact by engaging with Juneteenth in the community:

Local Partnerships Partner with local organizations that are dedicated to preserving African American history and culture.

Support Juneteenth community events through sponsorships or volunteer opportunities. Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives Engage in ongoing diversity and inclusion initiatives that promote racial equity and address systemic barriers faced by African Americans.

Work toward creating a more inclusive and welcoming workplace for all employees. Community Service

Organize company-wide volunteering opportunities on or around Juneteenth to give back to the community.

Support organizations that are working toward social justice and racial equality. Fast-forward to present day, and the aforementioned company adopted the day off for the Juneteenth holiday. Furthermore, they also sponsored a community celebration in a nearby neighborhood. Through this work, the employees gained an understanding that Juneteenth is not just another day off.

By embracing Juneteenth in company culture and engaging with it in the community, companies can demonstrate their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and racial equity.

