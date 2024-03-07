Startups: Invest in Customer Success for Long-Term Growth

Early-stage software-as-a-service companies are investing in customer success too late in their go-to-market journeys. Broad statement, yes. However, as you look across the pre-seed startup/fractional job markets, you will see specific types of roles dominating them. They are usually in marketing, sales, and finance. It is easy to understand why a startup needs to sell first, and needs to generate leads to do so. But it begs the question, what will you do when you sell your first customer?

Customer success, including customer onboarding and support, is critical for young and even forming startups. By focusing on customer success early, and investing in a great journey, startups can increase their chances of keeping their early customers longer. The more kickoff-ready your team is, the more you can expect your delivery to be on time and on cost and, most important, for your customer to be engaged. Yet, as noted above, this is not usually the case. Why focus on customer success early?

Customer success is a leading indicator of future growth. Startups that focus on customer success are more likely to retain customers and grow revenue. A study by Bain & Company found that companies that prioritize customer success grow 2.5 times faster than those that don't. So why wait until you have a customer to prioritize their journey? If your customer contract renewal cycle is one year or less per contract, this is even more urgent. Customer success helps startups build a strong brand. When customers are happy, they are more likely to recommend your product or service to others. This can help startups build a strong brand and attract new customers. Early happy customers can beget more happy customers, enabling marketing and sales, and creating a harmonious cycle. Sounds great, but it requires investment in customer success from the get-go. Customer success can help startups raise capital. Investors are more likely to invest in startups that have a strong focus on customer success. This is because customer success is a sign that the startup has a sustainable business model and an eye on revenue retention. So if you're hoping to get funded, this could be a boost to your pitch. How to focus on customer success early? Create a customer-centric culture. Your entire company should be focused on providing a great customer experience. Is customer success a core value at your company? Imagine how good it can look on your website if it is. Potential customers will know you are committed to them from day zero.

Hire customer-focused resources. When funding is low, consider how you can employ fractional or contract team members in customer success to keep momentum on the customer journey and deliver results to the first customer and beyond. Contractors can keep costs down in the early days when every penny counts. This is usually done in other functions, so why not in customer success as well.

Collect customer feedback. Regularly collect feedback from your customers and use it to improve your product or service. The Net Promoter Score gets some criticism these days, but to know if you are doing well, you need data. Consider simple survey tools, one-to-one calls, and other measures to gather customer feedback.

Define what part of your road map will come from customers. Not all of it can, but some of it should. Figure out your guiding principles and document feature requests, launch plans, and customer updates. Not everyone likes surprises. A seasoned customer success resource can ensure you have customer communications that keep them in the loop.

Provide excellent customer support. When customers have a problem, make sure you resolve it quickly and efficiently. A strong customer success leader in the early stage can design a solid support program, and even deploy cost-effective resources to support it. Consider low-touch plays, offshore resources, support bots, and more for ways to do customer success on a budget.

Track customer success metrics. Track key customer success metrics, such as NRR, customer retention rate, customer churn rate, and customer lifetime value. There are many resources to help get started, and remember you can always add more metrics as you need. Customer success is a critical factor for early-stage startups and should be invested in early. By focusing on customer success, startups can increase their chances of survival, growth, and profitability from their earliest customers, who are hopefully their longest.

