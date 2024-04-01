Transparency: The Key to Customer Loyalty

Brand loyalty is at a low point, and transparency may be the key to ensuring long-term customer loyalty. This is true in software as a service more than ever. Contrary to what many SaaS leaders think customers want, which is to have a custom product built for them, what customers really want is to be informed. They want to know what they’re paying for, how their data is being used, and how the company they are dealing with will treat them in good times and bad.

A common example that comes to mind is that of a SaaS founder personally writing an apology to customers when something goes wrong–for example, a product bug. An apology, though well-intentioned, and sometimes needed, may not hit the mark with the customer as intended. Because it is after-the-fact, it does not scream, “I lead with transparency.” It is good practice to own up to mistakes, but that is a reactive customer support method, and not a proactive customer success one.

Here are three ways teams can build customer loyalty through transparent and proactive customer success. 1. Communicate before major releases or changes

Keep your customers informed about what’s going on with your company and product. This includes sharing company news, product updates, and any other information that may be relevant to your customers. It may seem like a lot, but imagine your customer putting their company in your product’s hands, only to find out a major change was coming after it had been released. It’s the wrong move. One simple way to put information in front of customers is a monthly newsletter, where you cover company news, offer some thought-leadership, and include any roadmap elements you can share. It can feel like a fine line to determine exactly what to share when, so having a review committee that meets regularly can be a good way to determine what information is included in the newsletter. 2. Follow up with your customer’s feedback

When you receive customer feedback, take the time to respond to it. You may not choose to implement the feedback, or you may choose to defer it–but regardless, acknowledge it, share what you can based on your roadmap or plans, and follow up if you plan to take action. This shows your customers that you value their feedback and are willing to listen to what they have to say. However, be cautious. Oversharing can also lead to dissatisfaction if you change course, so only share when you know you will be moving in one direction or another. 3. Preview features or changes with your top customers

Top customers love to feel special and appreciate being included in BETA testing or customer advisory boards. Leverage this as an incentive for their being a top and loyal customer, and designate the privilege level you assign to this group. This customer segment is likely also driving 60-80 percent of your revenue, so keeping them informed may make the difference in keeping them engaged for the long term. These customers may also provide valuable information to drive decisions or product market fit as well. It should be noted that you do not owe your customers 100 percent of the information they request; that decision lies with your review team. What you owe them is ensuring they feel informed, and that they are not confronted with major changes one morning when they log in. Trust me: When that happens, it is not a fun day for your customer support team.

In a time when customer churn may feel like an imminent threat, consider a simple technique like transparency to boost your customer loyalty. When customers feel like they can trust a company and its team, they are more likely to stay loyal to that company.

