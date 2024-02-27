How Honesty and Openness Can Fuel Business Growth in 2024

Co-authored with Nicole Jansen, certified human behavior specialist, transformational business coach, and host of the Leaders of Transformation podcast.

“How can I ensure my team members are honest and transparent with me?” As leadership coaches and mentors, we frequently encounter this question. Addressing this lack of honesty and transparency is indeed crucial. The success of a team heavily depends on the level of honesty and transparency among its members.

Consider the case of Argonon Group, an international TV production company. The company successfully weathered the storm of the Covid pandemic, taking only a modest hit compared to the industry. James Burstall, the CEO of Argonon Group, largely attributes the success of its crisis management to being flexible and communicating transparently, honestly, and proactively with all team members. Launching daily company-wide emails early on, Burstall led by acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, and assuring team members that, while they didn’t have all the answers, they were committed to finding them and ensuring that everyone was safe and supported. This authentic communication inspired his team to rally together and offer up new ideas and creative solutions that they may not have considered otherwise.

Here’s a look into the pivotal role that honesty and transparency play in driving business success and how effective leaders foster a corporate culture grounded in these principles. Effective Collaboration

As in the Argonon example, honesty and transparency are fundamental for effective collaboration within a team. When team members communicate openly and truthfully, it fosters trust and creates an environment in which individuals feel comfortable expressing their thoughts and ideas without fear of judgment. This open communication leads to better understanding among team members and reduces misunderstandings, allowing everyone to work toward common goals more effectively.

Moreover, transparency ensures that everyone has access to the same information, promoting clarity and enabling better decision-making. When team members are well-informed about the goals, expectations, and challenges they face, they can align their efforts more efficiently, resulting in increased productivity and success for the team as a whole. Constructive Challenges and Discussions

Effective collaboration, in turn, cultivates a team culture where constructive challenge is welcomed. It’s an environment in which questioning and brainstorming are encouraged, including challenging the leader’s ideas. This dynamic leads to deeper analysis and better problem-solving, as it avoids the pitfalls of groupthink and complacency. It ensures that decisions are not just top-down directives but are informed by a rich tapestry of insights from across the team. In the case of Argonon, CEO James Burstall also set up a team of senior leaders who specifically were asked to challenge his ideas and give him the honest feedback and broad perspective he needed to make quality decisions for the good of the whole organization.

Enhanced Decision-Making and Creativity As fostering honesty and transparency encourages open dialogue and constructive challenges, leaders who cultivate this culture unlock the collective wisdom of the team. They tap into the knowledge and experience of all team members, blending their vision and expertise with the diverse talents within the team. This inclusive and collaborative atmosphere drives the team toward success and promotes continuous growth.

Resilient Organization By harnessing the collective wisdom of the team, leaders can cultivate an organization that isn’t solely reliant on directives from a select few leaders at the top. Instead, it thrives on the collective strength and agility of all team members. This inclusive approach fosters adaptability to change, a critical asset during times of crisis or uncertainty. In such circumstances, this culture proves invaluable, ensuring a resilient organization that can pivot swiftly and leverage the creativity and ingenuity of its entire workforce.

So, how do you cultivate this culture within your team? How do you ensure that honesty and transparency are not just encouraged but become the bedrock of your team’s interaction?

Here are five steps to guide you. 1. Establish trust as a foundation.

Trust is so powerful because it provides your team members with a strong feeling of safety, the feeling that the intentions of all team members and the leader are good. In trusting relationships, it is never about the person, but always about the issue. Correspondingly, in safe environments, team members do not waste time and energy watching their backs or playing political games but instead focus on getting things done. In trusting relationships and safe environments, team members feel secure in being open and transparent. This allows the team to bond together, even under the most difficult circumstances. 2. Encourage and act on feedback.

Encourage team members to acknowledge one another’s contributions to maintaining an honest and open environment. This can be a powerful motivator. Regularly seek and welcome feedback and constructive challenges. Show that you’re willing to act on the insights received. This not only improves processes but also strengthens the team’s belief in the value of open dialogue without recourse. 3. Regularly stress the importance of honesty and transparency.

There’s no such thing as overcommunication when it comes to fostering honesty and transparency. Regularly stressing these values in team meetings and one-on-ones provides opportunities for team members to voice their thoughts and concerns. 4. Reinforce positive outcomes.

Highlight and celebrate instances where honesty and transparency have led to positive results, especially in situations where a high level of courage is required. This reinforces the behaviors and encourages their repetition. 5. Lead by example.

Values like honesty and transparency can become cornerstones of an organizational culture only if these values are also and especially embraced and lived by you as the leader. Therefore, demonstrate openness in your communications. Share not only your decisions but also the thought processes behind them. Be open about the challenges and vulnerabilities you face. This transparency from the top sets a precedent and shows it’s safe to be open and honest in discussions. It also demonstrates truth in leadership. Creating a culture of honesty and transparency is an ongoing journey that requires commitment, empathy, and a proactive approach. By implementing these five steps, you can transform your team’s communication culture. This shift strengthens team dynamics and propels your organization towards greater innovation, resilience, and success.

Remember, the change starts with you. Invest in your personal leadership development by enhancing your skills in emotional intelligence and communication. Your growth as a leader will directly impact your team’s culture and success.

