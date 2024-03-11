In a recent podcast interview, Mark Zuckerberg shared astonishing insights into his leadership style at the social media platform Meta. Not only did he address his controversial decisions regarding major layoffs, but he also revealed his stance on delegation: “I kind of think like the way a founder should work is you should basically make as many decisions and get involved as in as many things as you can.”

Zuckerberg, who founded the company as a college student, appears to embody a leadership style centered around centralized decision-making and unbalanced leadership involvement. The leaders whom I coach usually understand immediately why effective delegation helps them focus on what truly needs their leadership attention. What’s more, they grasp that delegating can build strong, empowered, and motivated teams that embrace collaborative decision-making and thrive.

Here is why Meta could be even more successful if Zuckerberg delegated more. Effective leaders understand that they are not the sole contributors to success.

Many managers rise to leadership positions on the strength of their exceptional functional expertise, but often they mistakenly assume that they must continue contributing in the same capacity. However, leadership entails a shift in capacity and responsibility. As Simon Sinek stated, “Leadership is not about being in charge–it’s about taking care of those in our charge.” True leadership involves empowering team members to thrive under the leader’s guidance. Delegating the right tasks, in the right manner, to the right team members constitutes a far more impactful contribution than attempting to tackle everything solo.

Effective leaders transcend the notion of being the smartest person in the room. Traditionally, C-level executives often attained their positions by showcasing superior intelligence and commanding a transactional leadership style. They would dictate tasks to their team members and oversee the execution diligently. However, in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, this approach no longer suffices. Organizations must adapt swiftly to changing realities, often within compressed timeframes.

In response, effective leaders adopt a different approach today. They recognize that no one succeeds alone and that true leadership lies in building a strong team and fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and empowerment. Rather than relying solely on their intellect, they surround themselves with individuals who excel in their respective domains and delegate meaningful work to them. Thereby, they ensure the person best equipped takes ownership of the respective challenges, projects, and outcomes. Effective leaders know that delegation not only signals trust and motivates team members, it creates job satisfaction.

By assigning meaningful work and empowering team members to make important decisions independently, leaders demonstrate confidence in their team’s capabilities. This fosters a sense of trust among team members, leading to increased motivation, deeper connections to their work, their team, and their leader, and ultimately job satisfaction. Moreover, it contributes to reduced turnover in the leadership team, as team members feel valued and empowered within their roles. Effective leaders know that delegation turns followers into leaders themselves.

Over time, entrusting team members with meaningful work encourages them to proactively take ownership of important tasks and goals. Highly effective leaders understand this and actively cultivate a culture of ownership and accountability within their organization. By empowering team members to lead initiatives and make impactful decisions, these leaders foster an environment that allows followers to evolve into leaders themselves. Effective leaders know that delegation streamlines leadership focus.

Highly effective leaders understand that striking the right balance between involvement and delegation frees them to concentrate on critical leadership priorities and to take care of what truly needs their leadership attention. Effective delegation is a cornerstone of successful leadership.

Zuckerberg’s reluctance to delegate underscores a prevalent misconception among some ineffective leaders: the belief that centralized decision-making and excessive involvement is what makes a strong leader. It is not. A strong leader builds a strong team and entrusts that team with meaningful work and decision-making power, while still being available for guidance when necessary. Effective leaders don’t believe they know everything best but harness the collective wisdom of your team.

