3 Things to Embrace to Elevate Your Company’s Culture

Some of the best places to work tend to mitigate micromanagement and plant seeds for creative growth. They innovate well from the positivity bred in those environments. Personally I enjoy seeing Inc.’s Best Workplaces list each year and what those companies are doing to create cultures that help them win in the long term. My experience has shown me that many of the meaningful places to work embrace three things to elevate their companies. Here’s what they are.

Embrace compassionate creatives It is vital for leaders to stay engaged with teams. Compassionate exchange paralleled with autonomy built on trust can support creative control over a project. Breaking the proverbial chains that micromanagement has on team members may allow for the creatives on one’s team to thrive and present new ideas in a fast-moving environment. Empathy has proven beneficial in increasing productivity amongst teams. Embracing this for accountability when giving directives can allow team members to have project ownership and position them for success. They can win on projects while creating new paths for growth. Remote and hybrid work may require more written or verbal reminders than usual to ensure that teams are well informed so they can execute well. Leadership teams may face limitations when ego takes precedence over accountability, with an obsession to control every detail. It may lead to teams feeling they are being micromanaged. This can stifle growth and limit innovation. Instead, embrace empathy and kindness and what it can spark, allowing for identification of those individuals who can contribute to new ideas.

Innovative individuals within organizations tend to show certain traits as identified by researchers, when suggesting that, “First, when people have an opportunity to learn, grow, and develop at work, they are more likely to identify problems. They also want to solve them and develop new ideas. Learning, in terms of innovative working, means discovering new ways of working and being able to be creative.” Positivity to enter or remain in a mental state to impact others has its benefits. Some of these include energy, motivation, and the ability to respond to changing dynamics within teams and companies. The researchers also highlight that individuals with positivity expand their thinking, which impacts innovation, “Third, positive emotions broaden individuals’ repertoires of ideas and actions. Positive emotions broaden thinking, so they can alter cognitive functioning, which in turn affects action and behavior. Positive emotions can increase our intellectual, psychological, and social resources. The three aforementioned factors can play a key role in intrinsic human motivation, which in turn is highly relevant for innovative behavior.” Wisdom is shown in embracing compassionate exchange to deliver the directives that spark creative outcomes. Recognize resilience from risk taking Leaders recognizing and appreciating team members for taking ownership of projects or supporting them can reinforce what team members are doing. Considering the team dynamics of introverts, extroverts, and ambiverts, compassionate exchange is an intangible wealth that tangibly impacts when embraced. It is realized from managing unrealistic expectations, building trust, and anchoring in effective communication. With rapid changes often faced in entrepreneurship, having a culture the encourages risk taking and rewards the outcomes from learned experience may position those teams to win, by giving team members more responsibility.

Autonomy can allow for a team member to elevate their talents beyond their current roles, contributing more to the company. Understanding that some teams may say they thrive in this model, being available to support them where they show limitations can help in the long run. Combine IQ with EQ to create an environment of accountability. Accountability is kindness. In doing so, a culture may close the gaps between what leaders feel about their impact and what team members are experiencing. Treating people well is an elementary concept. Embracing this is meaningful in supporting growth, both internally and externally for a company. Move to mitigate micromanagement Whether peers, friends, or family, everyone distains being micromanaged. Many have encountered micromanagement themselves or know of others who have. Those in leadership have an inherent duty to create environments where staff can thrive and produce without micromanagement. Sometimes pressure, risks, and personality can take a back seat to ego. The actions led by ego may lead one to feel the need to micromanage to avoid potential detrimental results. Reports repeatedly show the gap between what a leader envisions as their performance versus what team members feel and see. Mitigating micromanagement can benefit the company.