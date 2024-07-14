1 Brilliant Mindset Drives the Top 0.4 Percent of Business Leaders

Founders who turn their idea into a public company and remain in control for three years after the IPO have a rare mindset.

If your startup is struggling, the problem could be you. Indeed, the way your mind works could be blocking your company’s ability to grow profitably.

More specifically, the way you identify problems, brainstorm solutions, and take action could make it difficult for you to adapt smartly to new opportunities and protect against emerging threats to your business.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The solution could be to change your mindset so you become a more effective leader — or hire a replacement with the right mindset. What is a mindset and what makes one right or wrong? A mindset is the over-arching way you think about how to identify the right problem, brainstorm options, and define and implement the most effective solution.

The right mindset enables founders to turn their idea into a public company and keep leading the charge for at least three years after they take the company public. Only 0.4 percent of founders achieve this lofty goal, according to Harvard Business Law Review.

This article left me wanting the answer to a simple question: What separates these rare founders from their peers? After interviewing more than 30 such people, I identified what enables these rare business leaders to outperform their peers. Cognitive hunger is the best founder mindset

The answer is a mindset I call cognitive hunger — an insatiable desire to learn and solve new problems. Cognitive hunger drives these exceptional founders to perform five leadership activities more effectively than their peers do:

Solve the right problem well. To turn an idea into a public company, cognitive hunger drives leaders to start by building the best solution to a painful problem that rivals, especially very large ones, are ignoring.

To turn an idea into a public company, cognitive hunger drives leaders to start by building the best solution to a painful problem that rivals, especially very large ones, are ignoring. Win and keep customers. To demonstrate they have solved the right problem well, leaders with cognitive hunger find effective ways to win and keep customers.

To demonstrate they have solved the right problem well, leaders with cognitive hunger find effective ways to win and keep customers. Surf industry tailwinds and adapt around headwinds. Leaders with cognitive hunger adapt quickly to rapidly changing growth headwinds and tailwinds.

Leaders with cognitive hunger adapt quickly to rapidly changing growth headwinds and tailwinds. Invest in growth opportunities. If a company rests on its laurels, it will ultimately lose ground to rivals that invest in growth opportunities. Leaders with cognitive hunger invest in high-payoff growth opportunities.

If a company rests on its laurels, it will ultimately lose ground to rivals that invest in growth opportunities. Leaders with cognitive hunger invest in high-payoff growth opportunities. Develop the next generation of leaders. Leaders with cognitive hunger want their companies to make a difference in the world, so they take years investing in the next generation of leaders. Is cognitive lock-in limiting your company’s potential? If you are looking for a new mindset, odds are you have a different one that blocks information that conflicts with your strongly held beliefs. I call it cognitive-lock in.

Cognitive lock-in is a form of confirmation bias — the tendency of decision-makers to embrace information that reinforces their strongly held beliefs and reject data and messengers contradicting those beliefs.

Do you have a cognitive lock-in mindset? To find out, think about whether you have such biases and what formed them. Business leaders’ initial success reinforces the essential rightness of the strategy the leader sees as responsible for that success. My guess is a dose of dopamine — resulting from underlings who seek favor with the leader — reinforces the leader’s bias.

Once that bias bakes itself into a leader’s thinking, it inhibits their ability to learn. This cognitive lock-in causes the leader to view every new challenge as a repeat of the one from which their bias was born. Datadog — a cognitive hunger case study

Changing your mindset from cognitive lock-in to cognitive hunger is challenging. However, there is much to learn by examining the case of Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog, a New York City-based provider of cloud-based services that went public in September 2019 and had a market capitalization of $44.2 billion on July 9.

Pomel’s cognitive hunger drove Datadog’s success in five ways: Solve the right problem well. Pomel cofounded Datadog to solve a problem causing pain for many companies: collaborating across different departments.

Pomel cofounded Datadog to solve a problem causing pain for many companies: collaborating across different departments. Win and keep customers. Datadog collaborated with customers to develop new products to satisfy their unmet need. Over time, customers replaced 10 to 15 competing applications with Datadog products.

Datadog collaborated with customers to develop new products to satisfy their unmet need. Over time, customers replaced 10 to 15 competing applications with Datadog products. Surf industry tailwinds and adapt around headwinds. Helping generative AI providers has enabled Datadog to boost its revenue significantly.

Helping generative AI providers has enabled Datadog to boost its revenue significantly. Invest in growth opportunities. Datadog pares its costs to spend 30 percent of revenue on new products.

Datadog pares its costs to spend 30 percent of revenue on new products. Develop the next generation of leaders. Datadog’s low-ego culture encourages its talent to keep growing, as noted my new book, Brain Rush: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Generative AI. If you can adopt a cognitive hunger mindset, your company will thrive.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.