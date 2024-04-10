3 Leadership Lessons From General Electric’s Breakup

Solve the right problem and don’t give up, build on your strengths, fight confirmation bias.

Every company begins life as an idea. Most ideas don’t turn into publicly traded companies worth $600 billion. One such company is General Electric – founded in 1892 through the merger of two companies – one led by the famed inventor, Thomas Edison, according to the Boston Globe.

GE’s journey over the last 132 years has included many ups and downs. In my mind, the most significant up was Edison’s voracious appetite for identifying and solving critical problems facing humanity along with the persistence to fail repeatedly until he succeeded.

Edison was not a great business executive and the 1892 merger of his company gave birth to the idea that scientific management could enable a properly trained executive to succeed in any industry. This notion reached its peak with the reign from 1982 to 2001 of Jack Welch who oversaw the rise in GE’s value to $600 billion. Welch was able to extend for decades the life of a bad business idea.

The idea in question is the conglomerate – in which a unifying management philosophy supposedly enables diverse businesses to yield consistent earnings growth through economic cycles.

Welch made two essential mistakes. He used GE’s financial services unit to smooth out quarterly earnings reports so the company would report double-digit percentage earnings increases every quarter – beating expectations by a penny per share. He also picked a successor whose 20-year reign would build on Welch’s successes. Unfortunately, as I wrote in 2006, that successor, Jeff Immelt, earned a gentleman’s C.

Immelt could not reverse GE’s declining stock price. In July 2007, GE’s then-CFO invited me to the company’s Rockefeller Center headquarters for a meeting with bloggers, took me aside after the meeting, and asked me what I thought GE should do to boost its stock price.

My answer was simple: sell off all the GE businesses that participated in industries featuring low-profit potential and/or in which the company suffered a weak competitive position. More specifically, I told GE’s CFO the company should sell businesses including GE Capital, NBC Universal, Appliances, and Lighting while keeping the company’s energy infrastructure and aerospace business units that supplied vast, growing markets.

After 17 years, GE has finally achieved the breakup I shared with the CFO – albeit with more spinoffs than I had envisioned. For example, GE sold off its energy business since the industry profit potential had fallen in the years following that 2007 conversation.

I give Larry Culp, GE’s CEO since 2022, high marks. Between the November 2021 day Culp announced his breakup plan, 120 shares of pre-split GE shares had gained 80 percent by April 3, 2024 – the day after Culp finally turned the plan into reality, the Globe noted. While that return was more than seven times better than the S&P 500 delivered during that period, GE shares are still $363 billion – or 60 percent — below their peak value of $600 billion, according to the Globe.

Three important lessons for leaders emerge from GE’s 132-year journey. Solve the right problem and don’t give up

Thomas Edison was the ultimate inventor. He identified critically important problems and kept trying to solve them in the face of countless failures. His eventual successes changed the world.

For example, Edison wanted to make a mass-producible light bulb. He failed 2,774 times to make a light bulb filament that would “glow in a vacuum when electricity was passed,” according to Vedantu. The 2,775th attempt was a success -ultimately replacing most candles with lightbulbs. Build on your strengths

Companies can only succeed if they solve an important problem better than competing companies do. By 2007, it was clear to me that GE participated in many industries where competitors offered better products and had greater capabilities. For example, in 2001 Welch expected GE Appliances – maker of washers, dryers, and dishwashers – to contribute more to the company’s revenues and profit. Yet GE Appliance’s products lagged those of rivals such as Electrolux and Haier, according to General Electric Appliances, 2002, a business school case.

By contrast, GE’s Aerospace business was the world leader in the industry. That leadership was a reason I thought GE should divest its Appliances unit and keep its Aerospace unit intact. Fight confirmation bias

If Welch was so smart, why did GE hold on to business units that did not fit with his rule of investing only in businesses that were industry leaders? Briefly, GE was suffering from confirmation bias – a mental process in which decision-makers lap up information that fits their vision and rejects the rest.

It took hiring Culp, an outsider, to free GE from Welch’s flawed vision of clinging to the conglomerate model.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.