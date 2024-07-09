4 Must-Do CEO Moves If the Initial Public Offering Market Stays Shut

Since 2021, the market for initial public offerings has virtually shut down. There is little hope the IPO market will come back to the more robust levels it reached in 2021 — let alone the record levels reached during the dot-com boom.

In my view, the IPO market is essential for startups. The reason is simple: An active IPO market enables venture capital firms to make a case to pension funds, endowments, and other institutions that investing in startups will yield an attractive return.

In order to have an active IPO market, people who buy shares of the companies after they go public must earn high returns. That happens when the companies going public are growing at high double-digit rates and are able to sustain that rapid growth after they go public. This expectation-beating growth creates demand for more capital to flow into startups to satisfy investor demand for the market-beating returns that fast growth delivers. “Over time, companies that overdeliver on growth outperform,” according to a 2022 Nasdaq report.

Without IPOs, venture capital firms tell their portfolio companies to look elsewhere for new capital. This has led to startup failures. A 2022 survey of startup owners found 47 percent of respondents said lack of financing led to bankruptcy, noted Statista.

For business leaders, this raises questions such as: Why is the IPO market so weak?

What could lead to a revival in IPO activity?

What should leaders do if the IPO market does not open up for their company? Why the IPO market remains well below its peak

The market for IPOs peaked during the dot-com boom. A torrent of startups grew quickly to satisfy the demand for a range of products and services to support the emergence of e-commerce. The boom turned into a bust when the longer-term stock performance after the IPOs turned negative. For example, between 1995 — when web browser Netscape went public — and 2000, 2,469 IPOs raised a total of $266 billion, according to research from University of Florida professor Jay Ritter.

What was so special about the dot-com boom? As I wrote in my books, Net Profit, e-Profit and e-Stocks, the ability of people to access the internet with a more user-friendly web browser created tremendous value for businesses and consumers.

E-commerce made it possible for people to buy many products online at much lower prices while saving businesses the cost of building and operating retail stores to sell and deliver them. Moreover, entirely new industries — such as web consulting and fiber optic networks for carrying internet traffic — emerged to support e-commerce. From the standpoint of investors, the three-year average returns on investing in IPOs was very high during the dot-com boom. However, it went strongly negative towards the end of the period.

How so? The average three-year return on investing in IPOs between 1995 and 2000 was 4.6 percent, noted Ritter. This masks wide variations in returns by year. For example, between 1995 and 1998, the average three-year return on IPOs was 33.8 percent. In 1999 and 2000, however, returns went sharply negative — to -48 percent and -60 percent, respectively, according to Ritter’s research.

The period between 2022 and the first half of 2024 has been grim for IPOs. During that time, 131 IPOs raised a relatively paltry $28 billion, according to Ritter’s research and Renaissance Capital’s 2Q 2024 U.S. IPO Market Quarterly Review. This weak performance is not a surprise given the poor performance of the IPOs issued in 2021 and 2022, during which the three-year average returns were negative — specifically, -50 percent and -32 percent, respectively — Ritter noted.

What could revive the IPO market? A wave of successful generative AI IPOs could revive the IPO market. As I write in my new book, Brain Rush, such companies could include providers of AI chips, networking technology, data centers, large language models, and generative AI applications.

If they go public and sustain rapid growth, more capital will flow into generative AI startups and the generative AI boom could rival that of the dot-com era. What should business leaders do if the IPO market remains closed?

If the IPO market remains closed, here are four things business leaders must do: Consider whether generative AI can form the basis of a new path to profitable growth

Redesign company operations to lower the cost of scaling to put the company on a path to profitability

Seek other sources of capital — possibly by partnering with private equity firms

Find an acquirer with more capital and complementary skills.

The first two could put your company in a position to lead the IPO market revival.

