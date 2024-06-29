4 Tests to Win Your Stake in the Generative AI Brain Rush

Persuade investors you will achieve rapid, profitable growth because you help your customers grow faster.

If you excel at persuading capital providers to invest in your startup, success could be in your future. To be sure, plenty of founders are good at getting money from investors but fail to build companies that can prosper on their own.

For example, consider Theranos or WeWork — both of which lacked revenue from which they could derive the cash flows they needed to survive without more investor capital. Theranos never developed a real product and WeWork’s costs exceeded its revenue.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This comes to mind in considering the rush of capital into generative AI startups. Investors want to capture the upside of the new technology while sidestepping the myriad risks that could wipe out their investments. More startups are betting on AI. Of the record 1,623 startups that exhibited at Collision, a Toronto-based startup conference earlier in June, 20 percent are building AI products. This excludes other Collision startups with AI components in their business, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Venture firms are throwing money at generative AI startups. In 2023, investors put $21.8 billion into generative AI deals — five times more than they did in 2022, according to CB Insights. The average round size for those deals was $51 million, over six times larger than the industry average, CB Insights found. Four tests to raise startup capital

How can you persuade investors to bet on your startup? Briefly, you can create a compelling, fact-based case that your business will grow quickly and build a path to profitability. According to my new book, Brain Rush: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Generative AI, you can win over investors by showing your startup passes these four tests: Are you relieving a significant source of customer pain?

Are you avoiding direct competition with established companies?

Are you fielding a leadership team with the skill and passion to relieve the customer’s pain well?

Are you delivering so much value that a fast-growing number of customers will pay more for your product than the cost to provide it?

It is not easy to pass these four tests. Many AI startups at Collision failed some or all of the tests. “Some offer products that help companies analyze their invoices, but there’s no reason to use them when an AI chatbot works just as well,” Alex Mans, founder and CEO of AI-powered travel and transportation platform Flyr, told the Journal. One investor thinks he has the formula. “What you’re left with is, ‘Is there a market where I can get a very unique data moat, where I have the data to train the model?'” Mike Schroepfer, Meta Platforms’ former CTO and a partner at Gigascale Capital, told the Journal. “And when my customers use it, they give me new data, so I’m building my data flywheel.”

Does Superlegal pass the four tests? Superlegal, a Manhattan-based startup that helps small businesses negotiate contracts through an AI-powered service, has raised capital and seems to pass the four tests.

In 2014, Noory Bechor, a lawyer, started Lawgeex, to apply AI to streamline contract review. He hired 10 PhDs to train an AI-based system in legalese and to provide accurate edits to contract drafts. After winning about 100 enterprise customers, he sold the company in 2022, Becher told me in a June 24 interview.

After that, he founded Superlegal to provide similar services to smaller businesses with between tens and hundreds of employees. Thanks to getting approval from the Utah legal innovation sandbox, Superlegal could offer the AI-powered contract review service around the country. In May 2024, Superlegal raised $5 million in capital, according to BusinessInsider. Superlegal fares well on the four tests:

Relieves customer pain? Yes. “SMBs save thousands of dollars a month in legal fees and we guarantee we will finalize a draft contract in 24 hours instead of weeks,” Bechor says. “This helps companies close sales and grow faster.”

“SMBs save thousands of dollars a month in legal fees and we guarantee we will finalize a draft contract in 24 hours instead of weeks,” Bechor says. “This helps companies close sales and grow faster.” Avoiding direct competition? Yes. “Few companies can get regulatory approval,” he added.

“Few companies can get regulatory approval,” he added. Excellent leadership team? Probably yes. The company hosts a unique blend of AI and legal talent.

The company hosts a unique blend of AI and legal talent. Growing fast and sustainably? Yes. “We doubled revenue in 2023 and will double or triple in 2024,” Bechor told me. “We have positive gross margins and are investing in growth. Our costs are 90 percent lower than law firms are. We close an SMB sale in three weeks compared to four to six months for an enterprise sale.” To get a piece of the Brain Rush, your AI-based product should help your customers grow faster. The rest could follow.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.