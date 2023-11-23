5 Lessons From This Founder’s 13-Year Journey From Idea to $36 Billion

It is rare for a founder to turn an idea into a publicly traded company and keep running it three years after the IPO. A mere 0.4 percent of founders manage to turn their idea into a public company and remain a controlling CEO three years later.

I think business leaders have much to learn from such unusually successful founders. To that end, on November 16 I interviewed Olivier Pomel who has led Datadog, a New York City-based provider of cloud-based services, from its 2010 founding to its September 2019 IPO and four years beyond to a stock market capitalization of nearly $36 billion.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

CEOs like Pomel are rare. However, only after interviewing more than 30 such leaders did I identify what separates them from their peers: Their insatiable desire to learn and solve new problems — I call it cognitive hunger — protects them from cognitive lock-in, a process by which some leaders block out information that conflicts with their strongly-held beliefs. Here are five lessons for business leaders from Pomel’s 13 years of leadership at Datadog.

1. Solve the right problem well. To turn an idea into a public company you must start by building the best solution to a painful problem that rivals, especially very large ones, are ignoring.

Pomel cofounded Datadog to solve a problem causing pain for many companies. Pomel and his cofounder, Alexis Lê-Quôc, experienced the challenges of collaborating across different departments.

At their previous company, Wireless Generation, Pomel led engineering development while Lê-Quôc headed technology operations. In starting Datadog, they asked ‘How do we get the teams to work together?’ That was the problem Datadog was trying to solve,” Pomel told me. In 2010, they did not expect the cloud to become the world-changing trend into which it ultimately evolved. They aimed to build a solution to the problem: “to bring operations close and to cut cycle time and reduce barriers. Cloud transformation turned out to be bigger than we thought,” he told me.

2. Win and keep customers. To demonstrate they have solved the right problem well, leaders must win and keep customers.

In 2010, investors doubted Datadog would succeed so rather than rushing to raise capital, the company met with potential customers and built a product they would love.

As Pomei said, “We were obsessed with solving the real problem. We spent time with financial customers; we went to conferences and gave demos. We met a lot of potential early customers. When we built the product for the first paying customer, we knew them from our previous company.” Datadog discovered an unmet need and collaborated with customers to develop new products. “People said, ‘Heh, I need that.’ We developed products in collaboration with customers,” he told me. Those collaborations boosted Datadog’s revenues.

Most Datadog customers used many different products to monitor their operations. Ultimately, Datadog created loyal customers by saving them time and money. “They started small with us and three to five years down the road they eliminated 10 to 15 other products — they used Datadog,” Pomel told me. 3. Surf industry tailwinds.

Business leaders must adapt quickly to rapidly changing growth headwinds and tailwinds.

Datadog has monetized the recently expanding wave of demand from Generative AI. “Our customers include producers of large language models for video and software development tools,” he said. Datadog can quantify how much revenue Generative AI is adding. “In our latest investor earnings call, we said 2.5 percent of our revenue came from AI,” Pomel told me

4. Invest in growth opportunities. If a company rests on its laurels, it will ultimately lose ground to rivals that invest in growth opportunities.

Datadog is operating efficiently so the company can invest in new products for its customers. “We want to make room to spend 30 percent of revenue on investing in new products for our customers,” he said. 5. Develop the next generation of leaders.

Business leaders who want their companies to make a difference in the world must invest in the next generation of leaders.

Datadog has done that by building a low-ego culture and encouraging its talent to keep growing. Datadog aims to minimize drama and build products customers are eager to buy. “Our culture is to be low on drama. We are here to learn. We want to help people build good products for customers. They should love our products,” Pomel said.

Datadog also aims to keep smart people from plateauing by maintaining high standards. “if someone tells you that something isn’t right, it’s important to accept that feedback and do it again,” he concluded.

Leaders who infuse these five pro-growth processes with cognitive hunger will boost their odds of achieving Datadog-level success.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.