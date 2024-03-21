6 Steps to Cultivate Innovation

You don’t have to be the next Steve Jobs, just solve a problem you know well.

Innovation means identifying problems that cause humans to hurt and relieving the pain by creating and delivering solutions. You do not have to be a genius to innovate. With the right motivation, process, and training, ordinary people can innovate in ways that make the world better.

Are you motivated to innovate? While geniuses like Thomas Edison or Steve Jobs have changed the world with groundbreaking innovations, anyone can innovate. Indeed, innovation is a process that flows from specific ways of thinking and acting, such as the following:

Curiosity about the solution to a pain-causing problem,

Understanding the field through practical, experiential knowledge,

Collaboration with others who have different ways of thinking,

Willingness to experiment, fail, and try again,

Openness to new experiences leading to unexpected connections, and

Observation and empathy to gain insight into users’ needs and pain points. What motivates people to innovate? Ordinary people aim to solve daily inefficiencies, satisfy their curiosity about how things work, enjoy the sense of accomplishment from solving a problem well, feel recognized by others, and achieve economic gains for themselves and their families.

Here are two compelling examples of innovations that came from ordinary people: The Slinky. Richard James was a mechanical engineer who in 1943 accidentally knocked a tension spring off a shelf which started "walking." After perfecting the toy, James's wife Betty took over the company that made the Slinky. By 2008, when Betty died, the company had sold 250 million Slinkys around the world.

The Safety Pin. In 1849, Walter Hunt owed $15 to a lender. To come up with the money, he invented the safety pin — which solved the problem of how to fasten pieces of fabric together safely. He licensed his 1849 patent for $400, leaving others to build huge fortunes. Do you have the capabilities to innovate?

When it comes to innovating, ordinary people and geniuses share some common capabilities. They drive progress and solve challenges facing humanity, they encourage the innovative capabilities of others, and they foster a culture of innovation. To be sure, ordinary people and geniuses differ in the scale of the problems they tackle, the depth of their inquiry, and the scope of their impact on the world. Ordinary people with the right motivation can build on their capabilities to innovate. The following six-step process channels everyday innovators to apply the insights gained from analysis of innovation best practices:

Find the right problem to solve. By observing the world, ordinary people can find unmet needs — often from their own experience.

Investigate why these unmet needs exist. Next, innovators must conduct root cause analysis to gain insight into why the problem matters to people, why the problem resists solution, and what the flaws are in existing solutions.

Brainstorm possible solutions. By working in diverse teams, innovators must imagine a range of blue-sky solutions to the problem.

Build prototypes. Next innovators should build prototypes — quick models that communicate efficiently to potential users the solutions they have brainstormed to satisfy their unmet needs.

Get feedback and try again. Innovators should share their prototypes with potential users of the product, get feedback on what works and what is missing, and develop a new prototype.

Innovators should share their prototypes with potential users of the product, get feedback on what works and what is missing, and develop a new prototype. Implement and Scale. Finally, innovators should turn the prototype that best satisfies the unmet need into a product, invest in the capabilities needed to supply the product, and create and satisfy demand for the solution. Sara Blakely followed these steps to turn Spanx into a billion-dollar business. She identified the need for comfortable, seamless undergarments for women to wear under white or fitted pants, investigated materials and undergarment designs, imagined an undergarment that would be invisible under clothing, built prototypes and modified them based on feedback, patented Spanx, and collaborated with a manufacturer to scale the business. Can training strengthen your ability to innovate?

Over the last several decades, I have created programs for undergraduate and graduate students and executives to strengthen their ability to innovate. These programs equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to innovate more effectively. The programs combine theory with practical experiences to foster creativity, problem solving, and the ability to turn ideas into viable companies.

Teaching people to be better at innovation can make individuals and society better off. Such training equips people with valuable skills, drives economic development, enhances global competitiveness, addresses social and environmental issues, and fosters personal fulfillment. Widespread innovation skills have the potential to make the world more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable.

