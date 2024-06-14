A Brilliant Strategy to Double Your Company’s Revenue

The right investment in generative AI can deliver faster growth for your customers – and you.

Growth matters. Without growth, companies lose the employees who design and build the products that win new customers and keep current ones buying. Without the profitable growth resulting from happy customers, investors shift their attention to faster-growing rivals.

One CEO who has tackled the challenge of sustaining growth is Art Papas, founder and CEO of Bullhorn, a Boston-based provider of software to help operate talent-recruiting firms. “I have been doing Bullhorn for a long time,” Papas told me in a May 7 interview.

He presides over Bullhorn’s doubling of revenue every three to five years. “I do five-year plans and try to achieve them in three. We have done this every year since 1999. We want to go from $500 million to $1 billion in the next three to five years. With AI we will discover new things we can do to create value for our customers,” he added. How Bullhorn uses AI to create new value for talent recruiters

Bullhorn expects AI to create value for its customers by enabling talent recruiters to match candidates to company job requirements more effectively and efficiently. “We build our own models trained on industry-specific data,” Papas says. Bullhorn’s models use millions of data points to understand the actions of the most successful recruiters. The model’s insights supply recruiters with recommendations throughout the process. “A recruiter gets an order to fill a customer’s job and they are successful,” he said.

Papas breaks down the problem into a series of questions. “How did they search? What resumes were sent? Which resumes advanced in the process? Whom did they hire? Did they stay in the role? Were they successful? [The model] can make good predictive recommendations. What should I do? What actions should I take?”

Bullhorn also pores through data to identify the characteristics of candidates who will not make it through the process. “I call it SEA (Specific, Enormous, Actionable) of data,” he told me. SEA of data helps Bullhorn predict which candidates will not ultimately match with the client’s needs. “Who is not going to complete the onboarding paperwork? Who is unlikely to take the job? Whose pay does not fit the background? Vertical software provides an enormous advantage if you know what the data is for one customer type,” Papas added.

Why growing faster yields the highest return on generative AI investment Papas sees the best ROI by using generative AI to boost revenue, rather than slash costs. “If you’re trying to reduce cost through a 15 percent increase in productivity, why pay for AI?” he asked.

“Using AI to achieve major increases in revenue growth is much better. I will get a higher ROI if I increase sales by 10 percent to 15 percent. Incremental revenue is pure earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The ROI of increasing revenue by 5 percent to 10 percent for a $5 billion company is much higher than using the money, say, to reduce accounts payable from 10 to 8,” he concluded. How AI creates value for Bullhorn customers

Customers are beginning to use Bullhorn’s generative AI products. “Generative AI can help us share what a successful 10-year recruiter does with a new salesperson who has just completed 90 days of training,” Will Hayes, chief operating officer of Dallas-based staffing firm IDR, told me in a May 30 interview.

Copilot, Bullhorn’s generative AI chatbot, makes IDR more productive. The technology enables a new recruiter to cut the time to find a fit after submitting three or four–rather than 10–candidates to meet a client’s need. “Bullhorn Copilot lets us bite off little chunks,” Hayes told me. “We can reduce the time to put together that list of candidates from 15 to three in minutes. It is a desk-level resource that multiplies by 100 the productivity of recruiters,” he added.

Another Bullhorn client, Atlanta-based Optomi Professional Services, uses AI to help improve the recruiter’s performance on key performance indicators. “Bullhorn’s AI Copilot increases efficiency,” Michael Josephs, OPS’s chief information officer, told me in a June 4 interview.

“The Copilot is trained on interview questions from experienced recruiters. It helps our new recruiters get up to speed right out of the training program. It can write the questions our recruiters ask candidates when interviewing for a position. Intelligent technology provides better knowledge of clients and helps recruiters close deals with fewer resumes,” Josephs added. If its generative AI services help recruiters grow faster, Bullhorn could reach Papas’s $1 billion revenue goal by 2027.

The takeaway? Use generative AI to help your customers grow faster.

