AI Will Take 10 Percent of Jobs. What About the Other 90 Percent?

Will generative AI take your job? It depends, according to a March 21 CNN story about the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors’ Annual Economic Report of the President. The report distinguishes between simple tasks–which an AI can perform more efficiently than a person does–and complex ones, which a person can do more effectively than an AI.

If an AI chatbot can perform most of your job activities, you might need to find new work. The report estimates that 10 percent of the U.S. workforce falls into that category.

The good news for workers is that job complexity can AI-proof your job. At the same time, the technology may assist you in performing the parts of your job the AI can do more efficiently–leaving you to devote more time to the complex parts of your job, noted CNN. For example, the White House economists noted that even if AI eventually enabled school buses to drive themselves, there would still be a need for school bus drivers. The reason? “Children may still need someone on the bus to watch them, ensure they behave, and ensure they enter and exit safely,” the report said.

Airline pilots perform a blend of simple and complex tasks. Therefore, even though autopilot systems have been in use for “more than a century,” airlines still have pilots, noted the report.

This reinforces the comforting notion that automation of specific job tasks will not necessarily cost you your job. The competitive advantage of people over AI

Is your job in the 90 percent that AI will not replace? To answer the question, I put ChatGPT to the test of making an executive decision. My conclusion is that ChatGPT-4 will not replace human executives in this particular challenge. Here is how I came to this conclusion. While researching my new book, Brain Rush: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Generative AI, I explored whether AI chatbots will take the jobs of students in my business strategy class.

To that end, I uploaded into ChatGPT-4 a case I used for a midterm exam and posed the questions I gave the students about the case to the chatbot. The challenge I set my students was to read the case, about Snap’s social media strategy; identify the most important business challenge the company faced; and recommend a creative solution–one the company was not currently using–that would yield meaningful results.

In responding to my prompts, ChatGPT did some things very well, most of which related to proposing new ideas. Here are the three best ChatGPT responses, ranked on a scale of 5 (outstanding) to 1(poor). These include: Producing questions for a customer interview guide (5). ChatGPT excelled in response to my prompt to create a six-question interview guide to assess whether Snap’s proposed social commerce service would prevail over the competition. I was particularly impressed with the specific features ChatGPT proposed for Snap’s service.

ChatGPT did a very good job of describing possible sources of new revenue. These included forming exclusive partnerships, creating a social commerce service, and launching educational and professional development services.

Identifying Snap’s core question (4). ChatGPT gave a good–but too elaborate–framing of Snap’s core problem, which should have been “Can Snap develop new sources of revenue?” To be fair, perhaps I could have given the chatbot a more specific prompt to guard against an overly detailed core question. ChatGPT fell short of what a well-educated human can do, specifically when it came to providing compelling evidence to back up the AI chatbot’s recommendations. Here are what I judge were ChatGPT’s biggest weaknesses using the same ranking scale:

Rank the three options based on market attractiveness, competitive advantage, and net present value (1). I asked ChatGPT to rank its recommendations. The AI chatbot did not provide any quantitative evidence on which to base its ranking. For example, rather than providing the revenue, growth rate, and profitability of the markets, ChatGPT described them as “enormous.”

Without doing customer interviews, the chatbot estimated the percentage of customers who would switch to Snap's service. In short, there is still a role for humans–such as company founders–when it comes to making executive decisions. ChatGPT can provide creative solutions, but it cannot do the math or the customer interviews needed to make a compelling case for picking the best option, or winning the capital and people required to implement an effective strategy.

