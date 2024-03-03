Apple’s Defunct Electric Vehicle Project Violated 3 Success Principles

Invest in large growth opportunities to build on your strengths to give customers an irresistible value.

What happens to a company that depends on a product introduced long ago? Unless that product defies the traditional pattern of a product life cycle, the company’s growth slows to a halt and its revenue declines.

That’s what has happened to Apple — which depends too much on the 17-year-old iPhone. While Apple sustained revenue growth above 15 percent for much of the decade between 2010 and 2019, the company’s revenue has fallen or eked out tiny gains for the past several quarters.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

To be fair, Apple tried to invest in new growth opportunities. One of them, Project Titan — the electric vehicle program started in 2014 — was reportedly shuttered in late February, according to a Bloomberg report. Project Titan at one point was developing a self-driving vehicle with no steering wheel or foot pedals — enabling passengers to focus on their iPhones or iPads during the journey, according to Apple’s Electric Vehicle, a business school case I co-authored with Babson College professor Sam Hariharan. Canceling Project Titan ended the multibillion-dollar project and cost about 2,000 Apple employees their jobs — with some moving to a generative AI project inside the company.

Below are three principles for successful new growth investment. Apple’s violation of them contributed to Project Titan’s failure. 1. Invest in a large industry with high profit potential

A company the size of Apple can sustain double-digit growth only by attacking very large new markets before its core products mature and decline. EVs initially appeared to be the right opportunity for Apple. However, the company stumbled around for so long that by 2023, the EV industry’s growth potential had declined.

How so? Eight years ago, Morgan Stanley predicted EVs would add $400 billion to Apple’s revenue by 2030 by tapping into what the investment firm estimated was a $2.6 trillion market for ride-sharing vehicles. By 2023, the brakes were slammed on the EV industry’s growth. Here are some of the current challenges:

Global slowdown is leading to bankruptcies. Among other problems, a slowdown in EV demand contributed to bankruptcies (including those of Lordstown Motors, Proterra, and Sweden’s Volta Trucks, and job cuts such as Polestar’s announcing plans in January “to cut about 15% of its workforce,” noted Reuters.

Among other problems, a slowdown in EV demand contributed to bankruptcies (including those of Lordstown Motors, Proterra, and Sweden’s Volta Trucks, and job cuts such as Polestar’s announcing plans in January “to cut about 15% of its workforce,” noted Reuters. Mainstream automobile customers are skeptical. While early adopters were willing to tolerate some inconveniences — such as finding public EV chargers — mainstream buyers are balking. One buyer told NPR he would consider purchasing an EV if the price were $25,000 — about half the average EV price.

While early adopters were willing to tolerate some inconveniences — such as finding public EV chargers — mainstream buyers are balking. One buyer told NPR he would consider purchasing an EV if the price were $25,000 — about half the average EV price. Price competition is intense. China reduced EV price subsidies and local consumers cut back spending. Chinese EV giants produced more vehicles than they can sell. BYD plans to export 400,000 vehicles mostly to the U.S. in 2024. BYD’s $11,000 EV is likely to be much more compelling to consumers, noted the Wall Street Journal. 2. Provide customers a huge leap in value To enter an established industry, deliver a product that offers customers far more value — e.g., benefits for the money — than competing products do.

Apple faced enormous challenges in its efforts to provide such a quantum value leap to vehicle customers. That’s because EVs fell way short on automobile customer purchase criteria such as the following: Initial purchase price. Gasoline-powered vehicles are more than 25 percent cheaper than EVs, our case study noted.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are more than 25 percent cheaper than EVs, our case study noted. Upfront investment to cut battery-charging time. A Level 2 battery charger costs $2,000 — which is not required for a GPV, according to the case study.

A Level 2 battery charger costs $2,000 — which is not required for a GPV, according to the case study. Cost and time of refueling. A GPV took much less time — 10 minutes versus up to 40 hours at home — to refuel but was as much as two times more expensive to refuel than an EV, the case study added.

A GPV took much less time — 10 minutes versus up to 40 hours at home — to refuel but was as much as two times more expensive to refuel than an EV, the case study added. Operating range. EVs have an operating range of up to 250 miles. GPVs can go 250 to 350 miles on a tank of gas, according to The Zebra. Moreover, the U.S. has about 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles, slightly below five times the number of EV charging ports, noted Motor. 3. Leverage your corporate strengths

Finally, to deliver a quantum value leap, companies must build on their strengths. If Apple had the right capabilities, perhaps it could have built an EV that overcame these weaknesses.

That was not the case. Apple’s strengths in consumer electronics marketing and customer service were not enough to succeed in the EV industry. Specifically, Apple lacked essential EV capabilities such as: Battery design, manufacturing, and distribution

EV design, manufacturing, and distribution

Supercharger network design, construction, and operation. Learn from Apple’s mistakes by following these three principles for successful innovation.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.