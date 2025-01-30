One popular test of the effectiveness of artificial intelligence is the Turing test—named after Alan Turing, a British codebreaker, often called the father of modern computer science. An AI passes the Turing test if an evaluator judges the system’s response to a human query to be indistinguishable from what a human would answer.

As a teacher of business strategy, I have my own version—let’s call it the Cohan test: Can the AI propose a practical and credible solution to a significant growth challenge that’s indistinguishable from what a talented CEO would recommend? The latest version of ChatGPT did a better job of passing my test than the version of ChatGPT I tested a year ago. Back then, as I wrote in a December 2023 article, I asked ChatGPT to design and defend a strategy for a startup aiming to take over the online streaming lead from Netflix by 2034. ChatGPT came up with the name of the business—StreamSphere—and suggested the features the service should provide to win over enough customers to dominate the online streaming industry.

Along the way, ChatGPT helped design a survey of Netflix customers, hypothesized whether they would switch to StreamSphere and why, attempted to estimate how much capital the business would need, and calculated how much revenue and cash flow it would generate. ChatGPT also advised on who should be in StreamSphere’s management team, which investors to approach for capital, what its first streaming series would be, and how to generate buzz through a multimedia marketing campaign. In my view, ChatGPT failed the Cohan test, and it still does. However, the AI chatbot is getting better. In 2023, ChatGPT did a textbook-like job of describing key strategies StreamSphere could use to win market share from Netflix.

Although I admired the honesty, the chatbot provided no convincing reasons why consumers would switch from Netflix to StreamSphere. Moreover, ChatGPT’s financial projections were way lower than what would be required for StreamSphere to take the market lead from Netflix. When I repeated this experiment on January 22 using ChatGPT o1 (released in September 2024 to do complex reasoning), the result still did not pass the Cohan test—but it was much better than 2023’s. How ChatGPT o1 outperformed its predecessor Here are three ways the latest version of ChatGPT—which called the new company NovaSphere—was better:

Compelling original content. The AI chatbot presented a very exciting idea for an original series that would enable NovaSphere to win subscribers from Netflix. ChatGPT proposed a new series called Arc Infinity, a “high-budget narrative about parallel universes and humanity’s fight for survival—with interactive elements such as choose-your-path story arcs and branching episodes,” noted ChatGPT o1. The chatbot outlined Arc Infinity’s major characters, suggested high profile talent—such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya—for the key roles, and provided a detailed outline for an eight episode first season.

More realistic financial projections. ChatGPT o1 also provided a realistic-sounding capital estimate for Arc Infinity and projected the series' cash flows. Moreover, the AI chatbot presented realistic-sounding 10-year capital requirements and revenue and cash flow projections for NovaSphere and a similar projection for Netflix, along with a three-stage process for NovaSphere to establish itself, expand, and ultimately surpass Netflix.

A credible vision for an excellent leadership team. ChatGPT o1 also described the key roles required for a strong leadership team, suggested the names of talented people to take those roles, estimated their pay and equity stakes, and described the culture and goals that NovaSphere's CEO would need to create to motivate the leadership team. What ChatGPT would need to do to pass the Cohan test While the latest version offers significant improvements, I see three areas where the chatbot still falls short. This means we still need people—I hope my students—to create a truly outstanding growth strategy. Here's would that would look like coming from ChatGPT: Develop new content in collaboration with real customers. ChatGPT o1 cannot yet converse with real customers to get their feedback on new product ideas—an essential element of creating effective strategy.

Create realistic financial projections. Realistic financial projections must be based on assumptions from credible sources and reviewed with industry experts before going before a company's top brass.

Realistic financial projections must be based on assumptions from credible sources and reviewed with industry experts before going before a company’s top brass. Recruit executives and partners. It takes a human touch to recruit and motivate talented people. ChatGPT cannot perform these tasks. Nevertheless, generative AI can help strategists overcome creator’s block—thus saving time and improving the quality of first drafts which may get them much of the way to an excellent result.

