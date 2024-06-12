Do This 1 Thing First When You’re a First-Time CEO

If you aspire to be CEO, you must know what matters most to the organization. What’s more, you will not be able to get and keep the CEO role unless you are the best person available to fulfill that most critical responsibility.

At the risk of oversimplifying, I agree with Peter Drucker’s maxim that the purpose of a business is to get and keep customers. Doing that is most vital to a company’s long-term survival.

If your company gets new customers and keeps them buying — and recommending your company enthusiastically to others — your sales, profits, and market share are likely to rise. So if you want to be a CEO, you must excel at doing what it takes to realize Drucker’s mission for companies. What Snowflake’s new CEO did in his first 100 days

To understand more about what is required, here are some insights from my interview with a first-time CEO who took over a $79 billion stock market capitalization company about 100 days ago. Sadly for investors, the company has lost $34 billion in market value since then. The CEO in question is Sridhar Ramaswamy, who became CEO of Bozeman, Montana-based Snowflake, an AI data cloud service provider. “It has been three months since I became CEO,” he told me in a May 29 interview. Ramaswamy — a former Google executive — joined Snowflake in 2023 after the company acquired Neeva, his AI-focused startup.

“I spent my time meeting with about 100 customers — listening and learning. I prepared the announcements for our sixth summit meeting, and I worked with the business teams to help them sell AI,” he added. “We are rolling out a different company model with an emphasis on getting the first deal versus up-selling.”

He says he enjoys being CEO and sees one of his strengths as providing vision. “I am comfortable as CEO and enjoying it,” he adds. “We have the larger vision of the true data cloud as the nervous systems of the enterprise.” How does he feel being CEO of a public company for the first time? The closest he got to being CEO of a public company “was at Google,” Ramaswamy told me. “Google’s ad business grew 36 percent year over year for 15 years.”

Google prepared him to be CEO of Snowflake. “I managed a very large team in technology, product, and partnerships,” he added. “It was a more multifaceted job. Neeva was wonderful, but I am better suited to leading a team, technology and product vision, and operational excellence.” Why USAA chose Snowflake

Since Ramaswamy spent so much time listening to customers, I was fortunate to listen to one as well. USAA — the financial services provider for military personnel — has been a Snowflake customer since 2018. While USAA has been applying AI to its business processes, it is still experimenting with generative AI.

“We made the decision to work with Snowflake in 2018 and it was a good decision,” Ramnik Bajaj, USAA’s chief data and analytics officer, told me in a May 29 interview. “It makes data easier to find and understand and helps us maintain the quality of the data. We began experimenting with generative AI in 2023 and in 2024 progressed our prototype into implementation. Code Assist is the first one — going to all our developers. It is too early to measure the results, but we got positive responses from them.”

Why did USAA pick Snowflake? “We have a data environment where we want to scale storage and computing separately,” he said. “We are doing more analytics and AI in the cloud. We do not want to store 100 copies of the data when we want to do 100 reports. To achieve this environment, the business needs Snowflake.”

“In addition, we want to break silos. We have systems for property-casualty, life, and historical customer relationships. But we want to look at all this information horizontally — namely we want to see all of the products and services a customer buys from us over time,” Bajaj added. AI is improving USAA’s operations by providing valuable insights for the company’s managers and customers. “We are getting business value from AI,” he says. “AI-based solutions provide predictive analytics, improved reporting, personalized customer experiences, and real-time insights and advice for customers and business leaders.”

Snowflake launched Cortex AI — a service that enables companies to build customized AI chatbots. As of mid-May, “over 750 customers were using the service,” Ramaswamy told investors last month.

If far more employees at customers like USAA adopt Cortex AI, perhaps Ramaswamy’s efforts to get and keep customers can help restore Snowflake’s lost market value.

