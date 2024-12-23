Here’s Why Gen-Z Loves Kylie Jenner

Gen-Z is incredibly entrepreneurial—and not just in the cohort’s attitude toward work and proclivity for side hustles. They really want to be their own bosses. For many of them, that means taking to social media.

A whopping 86 percent of young Americans, according to CBS News, want to achieve the earning potential enjoyed by the most successful social media influencers. Gen-Z admires many of these influencers. According to Disciplined Entrepreneurship, at the top of the list of admired Gen-Z entrepreneurs is 27-year-old Kylie Jenner, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $710 million. Why does Gen-Z admire Jenner so much? She makes “the unattainably aspirational feel surprisingly relatable,” MaryLeigh Bliss, chief content officer at Gen-Z and Millennial research agency YPulse, told Vogue Business. Jenner, who in June 2024 had 300 million followers on Instagram, according to Simple, was the first Kardashian to make herself a social media star. How so? She has an unexpected underdog quality abetted by endearing candidness even as her image has become more refined, added Vogue Business.

How did Jenner achieve so much wealth at such a young age? Jenner does come from a monied family, and she has a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio and income from social media endorsement deals. But a lot of her wealth flows from the success of Kylie Cosmetics, of which she owns 44 percent. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with $250,000 she earned from modeling, according to the BBC. By February 2016, the company had to boost its manufacturing capacity, and within its first 18 months of operation, Kylie Cosmetics had generated “over $420 million in revenue,” noted Simple. Here’s my five whys analysis:

Why is Kylie Cosmetics so successful? The company is successful because Jenner has a wide social media following, according to LinkedIn. Why does Jenner have such a wide social media following? Many reasons: Followers perceive her as authentic and she has global appeal, according to Vogue Business, and she excels at turning her personal brand into cash, according to Blast. Why is Jenner perceived as authentic, and why does she have global appeal and excel at monetizing her brand? As noted above, her authenticity flows from her unexpected underdog quality and her candidness; her global appeal was jump-started by her appearance, starting at age 10, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to the BBC; and she earns $847,544 per sponsored Instagram post, noted Blast.

Jenner has surpassed Kim Kardashian for the most Instagram followers. While Kim’s 22 million followers exceeded Kylie’s by seven million in 2014, by 2020, Kylie’s 206 million followers topped Kim’s by 16 million, noted ScreenRant. Why does Kylie have more Instagram followers than Kim? I have not been able to find compelling answers to this question, but there could be many—including the popularity of her business ventures or “what she shares of her children,” noted Reality Tea. Takeaways from Jenner’s success What can aspiring Gen-Z entrepreneurs take from Jenner’s success? Here are two tips:

Build on your strengths. Jenner started her career with an advantage most of her followers lack — being on a popular TV show watched around the world. You probably do not have that going for you. So find a skill where you excel that makes other people better off. Follow your passion. Jenner developed a passion for social media and became skilled at using it to gain followers. She was also interested in cosmetics and sold them to many of her Instagram followers. The takeaway? Expand your most valuable skill into new fields about which you are passionate.

