Here’s Why I’m Not Investing in Startups Right Now

In the absence of a strong IPO market, founders should focus on sustainable growth. Here’s how.

In the last month, several entrepreneurs have contacted me, mostly on LinkedIn, seeking time on my calendar to pitch me as an investor. I turned them all down—not just that they didn’t bother to secure a warm introduction and had no track record of previous startup success. No, the biggest reason is that the market for initial public offerings has been mostly in stasis since November 2021, and so has startup acquisition activity. Without an IPO, the ability for an investor to realize a return within a reasonable period of time, there is not a good financial reason to invest in a startup.

Low exit odds for startup investors Since exiting my most recent startup investment in June 2021—with the special purpose acquisition company merger of SoFi, a personal finance provider—at an $18 billion valuation, the IPO market has suffered a significant decline in activity. More specifically, the number of IPOs dropped 79.2 percent from 1,035 in 2021 to 216 in 2024, according to Inc. The amount of startup acquisition activity has also plummeted. In 2021, there was “a notable spike in billion-dollar acquisitions, with several companies reaching ‘decacorn’ status (valuation exceeding $10 billion),” reported Crunchbase. For 2024, the results are not yet out. However, through May 2024, there was a noticeable decrease in the number of startup acquisitions compared to previous years, with about 55 acquisitions valued at approximately $6 billion between January and May alone, and with analysts projecting a total of 132 acquisitions for the entire year, noted SC Media.

Since I began investing in startups during the dot-com boom, I find the recently moribund IPO market disappointing. After all, during the dot-com boom, between 1996 and 2001, a whopping 2,888 companies went public. Last year I published Brain Rush: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Generative AI. Part of the book analyzes the investment potential of the leading publicly traded and privately-held companies competing at each stage of the industry’s value network—from AI chip design to management consulting. I mention this because the number of generative AI IPOs since November 2022, when ChatGPT launched, has been a disappointingly low zero.

Simply put, I aspire to invest in generative AI startups with the potential to change the world as much as Amazon has. Until there is a way to exit such investments, I will keep looking and waiting for the right time and the right opportunity. Implications for founders What should founders do? Finance their businesses through customer profits, going without a salary, kickstarters, grants, friends and family and/or angel investors. To keep going while they get by on fumes, founders should pay close attention to the stages of scaling, which I describe in my book, Scaling Your Startup,

The first stage of scaling is winning your first customers, delivering early adopter customers a solution to a painful problem that works better and costs less than competing ones. The second stage involves building a business model in which leaders redesign basic business processes like selling and product development so that increases in revenue drive the the business closer to positive cash flow. The third stage is sprinting to liquidity.

As I teach my Babson College students in my elective, Scaling Strategy: Mastering the Four Stages from Idea to $10 Billion, during the last IPO boom, many companies were rushing to grow, heedless of how much cash they burned. As a result, they skipped the second stage of scaling, rushing from the first stage right to the third. In the absence of an IPO market, startup survival depends on mastering the first and second stages of scaling before seeking out venture capital to fuel the third stage. Should the IPO market come back in the years ahead, founders and investors will be much better off if they keep that advice in mind.

