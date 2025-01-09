Here’s Why Tesla Is Losing to Chinese EV Maker BYD

To succeed at a grand scale, you must compete in the biggest markets with bold strategies that set you apart from your rivals. People who follow this path take huge risks that sometimes don’t pan out. Just look at Elon Musk.

Musk’s business success is undeniable, if his $424 billion net worth is anything to go by. But that success has come with more than a few mistakes—like paying $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022. That investment has declined in value by 79 percent to $9 billion, according to an October 2024 estimate from Fidelity featured by CNN.

Here is a more recent mistake. Last year, Musk’s biggest holding, Tesla, suffered a 1.1 percent drop in shipments in 2024—the first drop in annual electric vehicle deliveries in the company’s history, according to Reuters. That happened despite Musk’s prediction of “slight growth” in 2024. Tesla is even now forecasting 20 to 30 percent growth in 2025—but unless it surprises the world by introducing new EVs that are more economical than, say, Chinese automaker BYD’s fast-growing models, that goal is likely out of reach.

Tesla’s decline last year is a very abrupt reversal of fortune. Between 2014 and 2023, Tesla’s annual EV shipments increased at a 56.7 percent average annual rate, according to my analysis of data provided by Reuters.