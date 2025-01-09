Here’s Why Tesla Is Losing to Chinese EV Maker BYD
My latest five-whys analysis looks at Tesla’s sales slump.
To succeed at a grand scale, you must compete in the biggest markets with bold strategies that set you apart from your rivals. People who follow this path take huge risks that sometimes don’t pan out. Just look at Elon Musk.
Musk’s business success is undeniable, if his $424 billion net worth is anything to go by. But that success has come with more than a few mistakes—like paying $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022. That investment has declined in value by 79 percent to $9 billion, according to an October 2024 estimate from Fidelity featured by CNN.
Here is a more recent mistake. Last year, Musk’s biggest holding, Tesla, suffered a 1.1 percent drop in shipments in 2024—the first drop in annual electric vehicle deliveries in the company’s history, according to Reuters. That happened despite Musk’s prediction of “slight growth” in 2024. Tesla is even now forecasting 20 to 30 percent growth in 2025—but unless it surprises the world by introducing new EVs that are more economical than, say, Chinese automaker BYD’s fast-growing models, that goal is likely out of reach.
Tesla’s decline last year is a very abrupt reversal of fortune. Between 2014 and 2023, Tesla’s annual EV shipments increased at a 56.7 percent average annual rate, according to my analysis of data provided by Reuters.
So why did Tesla fall short of expectations?
Tesla’s growth reversal: a five-whys analysis
Why did Tesla’s rapid growth shift into reverse? Here is a preliminary five-whys analysis:
- Why did Tesla’s 2024 EV shipments decline? The new Cybertruck underperformed, while year-end incentives for the rest of Tesla’s aging lineup—such as interest-free financing and free fast-charging—have failed to lure customers, noted Reuters. Different groups of buyers have their own reasons for buying Tesla EVs. For instance, early adopters put up with many technical problems, as I wrote in a July 2020 Forbes post, because they wanted the attention that comes with being the first to own an EV. But now, most early adopters have done their EV buying, analysts told the Associated Press.
- Why did Tesla’s incentives and Cybertruck fail to lure customers? Reduced European subsidies, a preference shift in the U.S. to lower-priced hybrid vehicles, and tougher competition, especially from China’s BYD, overshadowed the lure of Tesla’s incentives, according to Reuters.
- Why did customers shift to hybrid vehicles? Consumers shifted to hybrid vehicles because of their affordability, practicality, and balance between fuel efficiency and a gasoline engine’s reliability. There are concerns about an EV’s charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and higher price points during a time of economic uncertainty, Urban Science reported.
- Why is BYD a tough competitor? BYD uses vertical integration, economies of scale, and cutting-edge battery technology to offer consumers newer designs at lower prices than Tesla—which repels potential buyers who do not share Musk’s political views, Campaign Asia reported.
- Why is Tesla failing to respond to changing consumer preferences which have boosted demand for hybrids and BYD offerings? Tesla is touting self-driving taxis rather than competing for customers with lower incomes. Tesla said the company would “begin selling a car in 2025 for as little as $25,000,” according to the New York Times. However, Tesla has not displayed a prototype nor has Musk provided many details about the project, the Times noted.
In a nutshell, car buyers are under no obligation to buy EVs from Tesla. The biggest lesson: If you are going to sell high-priced, upscale products to wealthy early adopters, you can only keep growing if you invent breakthrough products every few years to keep them buying. I doubt the Robotaxi fits that bill.
