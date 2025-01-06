How to Tell Stories Like Steve Jobs

A professor came up with four principles that anyone can use to make messaging more memorable.

Over the years I have written thousands of stories about business leaders. One of the most memorable is about Steve Jobs. Two years before launch, he was trying to persuade AT&T to provide the iPhone’s voice and data services, a telecom consultant told me according to my September 2013 Forbes article.

Around April 2005, Jobs called Raul Katz, CEO of consulting firm Adventis. “I heard a lot about you,” Jobs told Katz. “I hear you know MVNOs [mobile virtual network operators]. I want you to come to Cupertino on Monday so that we can discuss it.” Katz then called one of his employees, Garrick Gauch, and said, “I need you on a plane to Cupertino. It’s a small team, hush-hush. The code name for the project is Vogue.” “I put together a deck on MVNOs and how they work and our expertise in the field,” Gauch told me. “But we didn’t know what to expect.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We flew to Cupertino and walked into the boardroom where most of Jobs’ direct reports—including Eddy Cue, Phil Schiller, Peter Oppenheimer, and Greg Jozwiak—were waiting for us. Jobs strode confidently into the conference room. “Here’s what I want to do,” Jobs said, according to Gauch. “I’m gonna come out with a phone. Jobs pretended he had an iPod in his right hand and a cell phone in his left hand. He said, ‘I want to put the two together’ and he smashed his hands together.” Four ways to use Jobs’ storytelling skills to get ahead in 2024 The story about Jobs and his use of tactile storytelling has stayed with me throughout the years. And it came to mind when I read a September 2024 Harvard Business Publishing article by Charan Ranganath, a neuroscience professor who researches memory, and who has developed four specific tactics to help people craft engaging messages that stick with their listeners. “We forget much of what we experience within a day,” Ranganath writes. But conversely, he notes, that we make many of our decisions based on our memories. To navigate that paradigm, Ranganath came up with what he calls the “Four Cs of memorable messaging,” which uses concepts from memory science to craft lessons that stick with students.

I realized Ranganath’s Four Cs can be similarly useful for people in business. They can help you win a new client, persuade capital providers to invest in your company, hire great people, or ask your boss for a raise. Here’s how: Chunk it up. People can only keep two or three pieces of information in their mind at once. Therefore, stitch together the details in a way that leaves a lasting memory, Ranganath explained. Jobs describing his vision for the iPhone by smashing his hands together fits the bill perfectly. It includes two then well-known products—the iPod and the cell phone—and a memorable way the iPhone combines them. Make it concrete. When describing a complex topic, move fast from theory to an example full of emotion and concrete details, Ranganath noted. For example, at the start of an investor pitch tell an emotionally engaging story about the personal pain that prompted you to start your company. Provide callbacks. Refer back to an earlier concept when telling a new story. Such callbacks helped people retain more information because they “activated brain circuitry involved in forming new memories,” according to Ranganath. A great example is his use of four Cs in his article. Spark their curiosity. Finally, he noted “the key to memorable communication lies not in conveying the answer, but in establishing a compelling question.” The reason: searching for the answer to a compelling question delivers a bump in dopamine. For example, the compelling question in Jobs’ story is this: “How did he persuade AT&T to share its iPhone wireless revenue with Apple?”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.