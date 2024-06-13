Interest Rates to Remain High: 2 Things Your Business Should Do

Cut your costs and prices. If you must borrow money, let the interest rate float.

People fall into one of two groups: those who have so much money that rising prices do not affect how and what they buy, and everyone else.

Since most employees and customers fall into the “everyone else” category, odds are good that elevated inflation and interest rates are making life difficult for your business.

Prices rose during the pandemic and they are still rising. That means business costs are higher — including what you pay your employees. However, the increase in salaries is not enough to offset the rising prices people must pay to get what they want and need. Meanwhile, the rise in interest rates since 2022, from about 0 to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, means that if your company or your employees are borrowing money, the higher rates could represent a big cost.

How so? In the face of higher interest expenses, if your business or your employees are borrowing money, you or they may cut back on less important items in order to buy what’s deemed essential and still make monthly interest payments. Lower-than-expected May inflation

This topic came into focus on June 12. At 8:30 that morning, a slightly lower than expected inflation report sent stocks soaring. Investors were expecting the Consumer Price Index to increase 3.4 percent for the year ending May 2024, according to Seeking Alpha.

The reported inflation rate was lower than investors expected — which sparked the stock rally. May’s CPI rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, reported The New York Times. What’s more, so-called core inflation excluding volatile food and fuel prices rose “3.4 percent from a year earlier, down from 3.6 percent the previous month and slower than economists had forecast. That was the slowest pace of increase since April 2021,” the Times noted.

Underlying this slowdown in inflation is a variety of changing prices. Prices for car insurance, hotels, flights, and apparel all declined in May. Meanwhile, rents kept rising, and “grocery inflation remains moderate,” according to the Times.

Stock prices rallied after the CPI report. For example, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to a record of 5,441 as of midmorning on June 12, noted CNBC. The Federal Reserve Bank will not cut rates until September at the earliest

The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2 percent — a goal that is still out of reach. However, if inflation rates hit lower than expected levels for the next two or three months, “officials could be in a position to cut interest rates at their September meeting,” reported The Wall Street Journal. Investors will parse the Fed’s statements — released after 2 p.m. on June 12 — to assess the likelihood of a September rate cut. “Policymakers will publish their first economic forecasts since March alongside their policy statement,” noted the Times. “This report could help pave the way to earlier interest rate cuts.”

Because the economy is still growing and wage growth is high, any 2024 rate cut will be small. “A still-growing U.S. economy is keeping wage growth stubbornly above the Fed’s unofficial target of 3.3 percent,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a report featured on CNBC. “Unless economic growth cools, it is hard to see a pathway to anything more than a token Fed rate cut in 2024.”

Business leaders should do two things. 1. Cut your costs and prices.

If higher prices and high interest rates are squeezing your customers, lower the prices of your products and services. Your sales are likely to rise if you set your prices below those of your direct competitors.

Yet you should not lower your prices without first lowering your costs. My favorite way to lower costs is to map out an organization’s most important work processes — such as product development, manufacturing, selling and marketing, and customer service.

The map should estimate the amount of time and cost these processes consume on a step-by-step basis. From there, you should see whether your company is incurring costs you can cut without diminishing customer satisfaction. If so, cut the costs of the non-value-adding activities. You should also boost productivity by deploying technology — such as generative AI. For example, using AI in customer service can boost the productivity of the least experienced customer service agents by 35 percent, noted my new book, Brain Rush: How to Invest and Compete in the Real World of Generative AI.

2. If you must borrow money, let the interest rate float. Finally, borrow money on a floating rate basis so your interest payments will fall when the Fed cuts rates.

