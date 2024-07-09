The Key Lesson From President Biden’s Decision About Whether to Quit the Race

People are systematically irrational. For example, one of the most pervasive forms of irrationality is confirmation bias — the tendency of decision-makers to embrace information that reinforces their strongly held beliefs and reject data and messengers contradicting those beliefs.

This comes to mind in considering Joe Biden’s decision — following his disastrous June 27 debate performance — whether to remain in the race or to end his reelection campaign. (As of July 9, he was staying in the race.)

Confirmation bias — flowing from his belief that he is the best person to defeat his opponent — appears to be influencing his thinking, according to the New York Times. He insisted he would stay in the race despite calls to end his campaign. Reports of polls citing his opponent’s 6-percentage point edge, voters’ concerns about his ability to do the job, and an account of his increasingly frequent lapses over the past several months have not dissuaded him, noted the Times.

Instead, he told the public that he is the only politician to defeat his opponent in a presidential election, pollsters he talked to said the race was a toss-up, his bad 90 minutes during the debate should not overwhelm the success of his presidential term, and he planned to stop working at 8 p.m. and get more sleep, the Times reported.

In light of the Biden-Harris campaign’s lawn sign slogan — “Save Democracy” — the benefits of keeping confirmation bias out of Biden’s decision are very significant. Confirmation bias in business decisions

For business leaders, the consequences of confirmation bias in decisions — such as whether a founder should remain CEO or cede the job to someone else – are very high. Where do decision-makers’ biases come from? A business leader’s initial success reinforces the essential rightness of the strategy the leader sees as responsible for that success. My guess is a dose of dopamine — resulting from underlings who seek favor with the leader — reinforces the leader’s bias.

Once that bias bakes itself into a leader’s thinking, it inhibits the leader’s ability to learn. This cognitive lock-in causes the leader to view every new challenge as a repeat of the one from which their bias was born, according to my research into the top 0.4 percent of founders who turn their ideas into public companies and stay in charge for three years after the initial public offering.

Confirmation bias ruled the decision by Jack Welch, General Electric’s CEO from 1982 to 2001, to choose Jeff Immelt as his successor. Welch should have picked the more capable Jim McNerney, according to my 2007 book, You Can’t Order Change. However, Welch said he picked Immelt because he was young enough to have a 20-year tenure and to make his mark on GE — as Welch did. Years later, Welch gave another reason. During the audition process, Immelt curried favor with Welch more effectively than McNerney did, noted the New York Times. Welch’s flawed decision to choose Immelt cost GE shareholders dearly.

Keeping confirmation bias out The following steps — inspired by my article, When the Blind Lead — can keep confirmation bias out of decisions:

Know your highest purpose. The organization’s long-term success, rather than the rewards of maintaining power, should be the leader’s overarching purpose. This mindset motivated the founder and CEO of security software provider CyberArk to select and groom a strong successor.

The leader should empower a green team to make the case in favor of the leader’s preferred strategy, and a red team to choose and defend a different option. Encourage the teams to gather objective data about the past and future from diverse, credible sources. The leader should empower the green and red teams to compare the conditions that led to success in the past — including external headwinds and tailwinds and the leader’s capabilities — with how conditions are likely to be different in the future.

The leader should encourage an open debate; listen to the analysis and recommendations of the green and red teams; ask questions to clarify confusion; encourage further research; and express appreciation for their work. Choose the option that best achieves your purpose. The leader should selflessly choose the option that best achieves the leader’s purpose. If Welch had applied this process, perhaps he would have heeded the advice of those who told him to pick McNerney instead.

To make decisions less tied to confirmation bias, business leaders should follow this process as well.

