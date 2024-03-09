This Venture Firm Sees Opportunity in Generative AI: Here’s How to Win Its Capital

Does your startup want a piece of the future? Since there have been no initial public offerings of generative AI startups, opportunity lies ahead. That’s because if the dot-com boom is any indication — there were 2,888 IPOs between 1996 and 2000 — the current generative AI boom is just getting started.

Big opportunities could emerge for investors who buy shares in the most successful generative AI startups. Team8, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based venture capital firm that raised $500 million in new funds, could be among the winners.

That’s because generative AI could create significant growth opportunities in cybersecurity, data infrastructure, fintech, and digital health, among the industries where the firm invests. On March 4, I interviewed Team8 managing partner Aviad Harell. He previously co-founded Sisense, a business intelligence provider he ran for 15 years, during which time the company reached $160 million in revenue and employed 700 people.

Where Team8 sees opportunities in generative AI There are opportunities to invest in startups aimed at boosting enterprise adoption of generative AI. “Generative AI has the potential to disrupt cybersecurity, the human-machine interface in software development, and digital health,” Harell said.

Companies making ChatGPT available to employees risk adding their proprietary information to the data that trains such AI chatbots. While many companies prohibit employees from prompting chatbots with proprietary information, new tools are needed to ensure those policies are rigorously enforced.

Moreover, employee use of AI-powered chatbots opens up new attack surfaces to hackers, noted Harell. He anticipates growth for providers of cybersecurity tools to protect against such new sources of malware and other hacking techniques. More interestingly, LLMs will alter the human-machine interface. Instead of writing code or asking a developer to write code for them, users could type a natural language prompt or talk to a chatbot to ask a question. “Generative AI platforms allow users to define how they interact with software,” Harell told me. “This could leave a big footprint on digital health platforms.”

Copilots are being used to perform tasks humans find tedious within specific industries. For example, when consumer packaged goods seek to optimize their digital marketing budgets, “Copilots can read through statistical reports and dashboards and tell you what you need to do,” explained Harell.

Copilots can also make data analytics professionals more productive. “A new employee could ask ‘What is the company’s churn rate?’ Rather than provide the answer to the employee, the analyst would ask a series of questions to gain insight into the employee’s definition of churn rate. By contrast, a copilot would give the employee the churn rate definition most commonly used in the company — which would answer the employee’s question much more quickly,” Harell added. He is investing in companies that provide components essential for enterprises to use generative AI safely and effectively. “Security, a safety net, and guardrails to protect a company from the risks of AI chatbots will be essential,” Harell told me.

“Enabling diverse user interfaces with software development — such as natural language prompts or voice — is another opportunity. The technology is moving so fast I do not know yet what new opportunities might emerge,” he added. What Team8 Looks for When Investing

Team8 carefully selects companies in which it invests. The firm not only invests capital, it also works closely with the companies and tells them what they should be doing. In addition, Team8 works with hundreds of potential customers for the startups’ products — such as chief information security officers or chief technology officers — to learn where there might be opportunities for new products.

Harell tells me Team8 has a scaling framework consisting of three milestones: Milestone 0. The firm looks to see whether the startup is trying to build a product for a fast-growing market opportunity.

Milestone 1. Team8 wants to know if the startup is trying to solve a real problem that represents a big market and is “top-of-mind” with buyers.

Milestone 2 pertains to the robustness of the startup’s go-to-market strategy. Ultimately, Team8 wants to invest in startups aiming at fast-growing market segments whose leaders have “high agency.” “If I got stranded in a third-world country, would I call this person?” Harell asked. “I look for someone who sets ambitious goals and does everything to achieve them. To see whether a leader has high agency, I introduce them to potential customers at a conference and observe the level of interaction. I talk to people who worked with them and ask people I trust to tell me what they think.”

If you are a high-agency leader aiming at a fast-growth opportunity, you could be a good candidate for Team8’s investment.

