2 Magic Words to AI-Proof Your Career

AI is coming for your job. At least that is what Goldman Sachs wants you to know. In March 2023, the investment bank estimated that 300 million jobs would be exposed to generative AI in the future, partially or completely taking over human work. The bank did not forecast how many of those jobs the technology would eliminate.

While those numbers have not yet materialized, the video game industry is using AI to replace and degrade jobs, “There’s a ton of anxiety for artists across the board with AI,” Molly Warner, an environment artist who worked for Blizzard Entertainment, told Wired. “Pretty much everyone I know is vehemently against the use of AI-generated images.”

Industry executives are under pressure to cut costs and AI is an answer. That’s because many video game firms are losing money, struggling to raise capital, and cutting jobs. By producing images and writing code, AI enables companies to develop new games with far fewer employees. For example, the CEO of a publicly traded video game company told me AI enables him to reduce the average size of a game development team by 80 percent — to about 20 to 25 people.

If more industries make such cuts, Goldman Sachs’s AI job loss forecast could be realized. Today’s AI creates opportunities for students to bolster their careers

For the last year, I have been starting my classes at Babson College — recently named the #2 college in the country by the Wall Street Journal — by telling my students I want to help AI-proof their careers.

While I don’t know what the future will bring, AI’s current limitations mean my students will be valuable to potential employers as long as they can think critically. In my view, AI is really helpful when it comes to summarizing a document, brainstorming new business ideas, and creating interview guides for market researchers seeking to understand how customers make purchase decisions, as described in a recent article at Babson Thought & Action. Strangely enough, generative AI starts to reveal its weaknesses when it’s asked to analyze the answers to the customer survey it created. The technology can’t gather new data by talking to customers. Nor can the AI chatbot analyze numbers to make business decisions, or produce realistic projections essential to raising capital.

And most importantly, ChatGPT answers questions with equal confidence — whether the answers are true, partially true, or completely made up. I discovered this when I asked ChatGPT to read through my new book, Brain Rush, and return a story that potential readers would find most compelling. Sadly, it replied with a fantastic story not in the book that the chatbot completely made up. When I told ChatGPT to try again to find a story from the book, it confidently presented me with another fabulous tale. How to think critically in the age of AI

Here are the key steps I urge students to follow so they can add social and economic value in the age of AI: Know what you value. While students have their own values, in my classes I share one of mine — which is to create sustainable growth. When faced with a new problem, this value shapes the questions that come to my mind. Since AI does not have such values, students must bring their own values to the process, and develop their own questions.

While students have their own values, in my classes I share one of mine — which is to create sustainable growth. When faced with a new problem, this value shapes the questions that come to my mind. Since AI does not have such values, students must bring their own values to the process, and develop their own questions. Ask the right questions. Were students faced with the challenge of spurring faster growth, I’d encourage them to ask why the growth slowed down, whether and how customers had changed their decision criteria, and what may be customers’ most significant unmet needs.

Were students faced with the challenge of spurring faster growth, I’d encourage them to ask why the growth slowed down, whether and how customers had changed their decision criteria, and what may be customers’ most significant unmet needs. Form and test hypotheses. While warning students of falling prey to biases — such as ignoring information that does not reinforce their beliefs — I urge them to investigate answers to their questions aided by their best guess at what the answers might be.

While warning students of falling prey to biases — such as ignoring information that does not reinforce their beliefs — I urge them to investigate answers to their questions aided by their best guess at what the answers might be. Find the facts. Critical thinking hinges on gathering accurate and relevant research — both from articles, reports, and books and through interviews with customers or experts. Students can do that if they practice — a skill on which I base much of their grade.

Critical thinking hinges on gathering accurate and relevant research — both from articles, reports, and books and through interviews with customers or experts. Students can do that if they practice — a skill on which I base much of their grade. Rely on the most credible sources. Since most AI chatbots make up answers and do not provide links to their sources, students’ ability to focus on reliable sources gives them an advantage over ChatGPT.

Ultimately, by forming hypotheses, testing them based on credible data, asking new questions, and continuing to investigate, critical thinking should lead students to identify the right problem and recommend the best solutions. If students do these things more effectively than generative AI does, their careers will be more secure.

