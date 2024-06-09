All you need is love, but it’s hard to get and keep.

As a Beatles fan, I enjoy most of their music. The lyrics to one of their songs, “All You Need Is Love,” always made me think: “Really? What about shelter, food, work, and enough money to pay your bills?”

I now realize I was overthinking the song’s meaning and simultaneously not thinking about it enough. Now, I see love of family, friends, and colleagues as the best life has to offer.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

This has significant implications for how you live. You should treat loved ones well. If you feel love, you should express it. If you damaged your relationships with loved ones through unloving actions, you should try to restore the love by apologizing, asking for forgiveness, and taking action to restore the relationship — or move on. Surprisingly, the importance of these ideas commonly lead peoples’ last words to include these two: love and forgiveness. As CNBC reported, that was the message of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee’s May 2024 graduation speech as the University of Pennsylvania.

“Every person that I’ve met in this moment of transition wanted to make four offerings,” Mukherjee told graduates.

Those who know their death is approaching commonly say one of these four phrases: I want to tell you that I love you.

I want to tell you that I forgive you.

Would you tell me that you love me?

Would you give me your forgiveness? Such people indicate they “waited until it was late to show their appreciation for others or right their interpersonal wrongs,” Mukherjee said.

Why you should not wait for these conversations The personal cost of waiting until near your last moments to say these things is high. How so? “They harbored grudges, lived with unresolved guilt, or spent years being too afraid to be vulnerable,” Mukherjee explained.

Moreover, these emotions impede personal and professional growth. Such growth impediments include “remorse, stress, poor mental health, and even hormonal and immune imbalances,” neurobehavioral scientist J. Kim Penberthy wrote in a 2022 University of Virginia blog post. Why these conversations are important

People who talk about love and forgiveness with family and friends are looking to share their views and to receive a response from them. Three reasons not to delay these conversations include: To alleviate or prevent the emotional harm Penberthy described

To open up a conversation about taking action to heal the relationship

To accept the relationship is permanently severed and to move on

People delay these conversations because of the discomfort of facing up to their mistakes. “It’s uncomfortable to admit you’ve done something wrong, and it’s natural to protect one’s self-esteem by dismissing what happened or making excuses for your behavior,” Richard Cowden, a social-personality psychologist with the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science, told Harvard Medical School in 2022, CNBC noted. “[But] it can free you from your past mistakes and help you live more fully in the here and now. You might be surprised how much better you feel if you can work through the process of forgiving yourself,” he added.

How to talk about love and forgiveness Cowden recommends following these four steps:

Take responsibility for your bad actions.

Experience your remorse and guilt.

Apologize sincerely and try to take remedial action.

Learn from the experience and improve your future conduct. Finally, show appreciation in a way that is meaningful to your loved ones: “Take your partner’s vehicle to the car wash without their asking, or surprise your mom with flowers. Go out to dinner with your friends or give someone a hug. Simply say, ‘I love you’ or ‘I appreciate you,’ concluded CNBC.

The conclusion is simple: Overcome your hesitation to put feelings of love and remorse into words. Talking about love and forgiveness will improve the quality of your life and that of your loved ones.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.