What the Dot-Com Era Can Tell Us About the DeepSeek Upset

The U.S. finds itself on the opposite end of the innovation spectrum this time around.

Before Saturday, I had never heard of China-based generative artificial intelligence model developer DeepSeek. By Monday, everyone had—and the stock market’s value plunged by $1 trillion.

DeepSeek makes R1, a complex problem-solving model competing with OpenAI’s o1. R1 “zoomed to the global top 10 in performance” even though it was built far more rapidly than other large language models, with fewer, less powerful AI chips, and at a much lower cost, according to the Wall Street Journal. So why did the stock market lose $1 trillion on Monday? Should U.S. policy towards AI change as a result? Let’s dive in:

Why did the stock market lose $1 trillion in value on January 27? One reason the stock market fell so much is that it has soared since May 2023. That’s when AI chip designer Nvidia forecast very rapid growth on data center demand for its AI chips. Since then, investor enthusiasm for companies benefiting from generative AI has added “more than $14 trillion in value,” noted Bloomberg. Then on January 27, about $580 billion of the market’s $1 trillion loss was due to Nvidia’s 17-percent plunge, according to CNBC. Why did Nvidia stock fall 17 percent? Investors were worried about increased competition from DeepSeek, noted CNBC. Why did competition from DeepSeek worry investors? DeepSeek’s free, open-source large language model took only two months and less than $6 million to build, using reduced-capability Nvidia H800 chips, CNBC reported—far less than the $100 million to $1 billion that rival Anthropic spent to build its model, noted the Journal. Why did DeepSeek’s less costly open-source model concern investors? Investors feared DeepSeek’s ability to build its model so quickly with less powerful chips would reduce demand for computing power and AI GPUs, according to a Cantor report cited by CNBC. Why did investors fear DeepSeek’s strategy would reduce computing demand? DeepSeek—which makes its platform available at no charge to individual users, compared to $20 to $200 per month for ChatGPT—was the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store, raising the odds of users switching away from higher-priced services. Why would users switching to DeepSeek reduce computing demand? Users are experimenting with AI and seeking high-payoff applications. To make their AI budgets go further, lower-priced, high-quality models like DeepSeek could take customers from OpenAI and its higher-priced rivals, spurring OpenAI and others to replicate DeepSeek’s lower cost strategy. This could reduce demand for high-priced, state of the art Nvidia GPUs and lower capital expenditures on AI data centers. Good for the planet, bad for business. How U.S. AI policy should change The U.S. must get out of trying to funnel U.S. generative AI into a small number of tightly controlled tech giants. Startups would do a better job. The key reason startups usually outperform large companies is that scarcity spurs innovation, while abundance inhibits it. When my book, Brain Rush, was published last summer, I speculated that the future of generative AI in the U.S. was too dependent on the largest technology companies. One need look no further than Microsoft Copilot—which strikes me as a more annoying version of Clippy—to see that this strategy is not good for innovation. I contrast this with the creativity of U.S. startups during the dot-com boom — which spawned 2,888 initial public offerings (compared to zero IPOs for U.S. generative AI startups). The beauty of the success of Amazon and eBay was that they were not worrying about the internet disrupting their core business the way dominant brick and mortar retailers were.

Those startups’ creativity spurred much more innovation that benefited consumers and forced incumbents to adapt. And now, well, here we are. We need more of that creativity for the U.S. to compete effectively in generative AI. Let’s take the $500 billion earmarked for Stargate and break it into smaller grants to thousands of startups throughout the generative AI value network.

In this way, we could unleash the power of entrepreneurialism to give the U.S. the global AI edge.

