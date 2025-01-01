10 Powerful Questions to Help You Get Ahead in 2025

As a leader, it’s importantly that you quietly and think more deeply about what went right and what went wrong, so that you have the opportunity to learn.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

As yet another year comes to an end, and a new one starts, it’s the perfect time to take a step back and review how it went. We’ve all experienced successes and failures, triumphs and disappointments this past year. But it’s when we sit quietly and think more deeply about what went right and what went wrong that we have the opportunity to learn. From a distance, we can see where we’re strong, where we’re weak, and what lessons we can take away from both the good and the bad. To assist in this self-assessment, here are 10 questions to ask yourself:

1. How did the past year affect your life? Think about any major things that happened to you, your team, your business, and consider the impact of your actions on these outcomes. Be sure to carry forward any lessons learned into the year ahead. 2. What are you most proud of accomplishing this year? Taking time to celebrate your accomplishments will boost your confidence and make you want to achieve more in the future. I know I personally don’t celebrate my accomplishments enough, and I’m committed to doing more of that in 2025. 3. What was the worst stress you dealt with? Research shows that we’re under greater stress than ever before, with 75 percent of American workers reporting that the rates of stress they suffer at work negatively impact their sleep. Consider what you can do to reduce the stress you feel in the new year.

4. What was your favorite part of the year? Wouldn’t it be great to have more favorite parts next year? You can, and here’s how: Picture the year to come and imagine it to be well beyond your expectations. Write five words that describe your vision for the next year. Stick it on the edge of your computer screen, or on your bathroom mirror—or both. 5. What negative behaviors do you want to stop in 2025? Think about what you can do to switch them out for positive behaviors in their place. I’m personally Mr. Planner. I’ve got to plan everything down to the minute, even though I’ve found things usually work out. Maybe next year I’ll try to be more Mr. Relaxed. 6. Did you miss any opportunities this year? There are new opportunities coming all the time, from every direction. Think about how you can be more prepared to seize the future when it arrives.

7. What important things did you start but leave unfinished? With all the things on our plates—at work and in our personal lives—some things are bound to be left undone. Decide whether you’ll revisit these in next year or if you are ready to move on to something else. If it’s not a priority, then forget it. 8. What made you the most energized and happy this year? In even the toughest of years, there are going to be things that make us happy and energized. For me, it’s working with amazing clients. Be sure to do more of what makes you happy and energized next year. 9. What is your greatest blessing this year? Regularly show your gratitude for others and spread it widely. Research shows that expressing gratitude at work can reduce your stress and have a variety of other positive effects. So why not do more of it?

10. What legacy do you want to leave? How do you want others to remember you? Create a vision around your legacy and make achieving it a priority in the coming year. When you answer these questions honestly, then you’ll know where you’ve been—and more important—where you’re going. That clarity will empower you to establish realistic goals and make the changes necessary to accomplish them.

