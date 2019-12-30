As the New Year fast approaches, it's natural to feel a bit excited by the prospect of leaving behind the old year and beginning anew. In fact, research shows that about 60 percent of us get so excited by this prospect that we take the time to make New Year's resolutions (sadly, only about 8 percent of us actually achieve them).

But, what kind of resolutions are most common?

When I wrote a column about the 10 top New Year's resolutions for 2019, there were some fairly recent research studies to draw from. However, when I checked into the top resolutions for 2020, that was not the case.

So, I asked Polly for help.

Polly is artificial intelligence patented by market research firm Advanced Symbolics Inc. that uses publicly available online information to create representative samples of any population or target audience. Polly looked at what 274,779 Americans said their New Year's Resolutions were for the past four years to project what the 10 top New Year's resolutions would be for 2020.

Here, according to Polly, are the 10 top New Year's resolutions for 2020:

1. Actually doing my New Year's resolution

2. Trying something new

3. Eat more of my favorite foods

4. Lose weight/diet

5. Go to the gym

6. Be happier/better mental health

7. Be more healthy

8. Be a better person

9. Upgrade my technology

10. Staying motivated

Says Kenton White, PhD, Chief Scientist of Advanced Symbolics Inc. about these resolutions for 2020:

While there are some usual suspects in our findings, what really jumped out for me was the overall trend toward self-care. We are used to seeing things like physical health improvements in New Year's resolutions, but it looks like in 2020 Americans mostly want to take care of themselves--emotionally, mentally, and physically. They want to better themselves and their situation.

So, what are you wishing for in 2020? A better-paying job? A more profitable business? Better relationships? Less stress? Happier, more-engaged employees?