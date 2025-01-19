15 Disney Quotes to Inspire You to Boundless Business Success

Disney classics are packed with quotable quotes, many of them inspirational.

No one said starting and growing a business is easy. As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics points out, only 35 percent—about a third—of businesses born in 2013 were still in operation 10 years later. That leaves a lot of businesses that didn’t make it to their tenth anniversary.

Fortunately, hope springs eternal in the hearts of founders and entrepreneurs and businesspeople in every position—from the front line to the C suite. And who better to inspire than the eternally optimistic characters in Disney films? Here are 15 Disney quotes to give you a boost whenever you need it the most. 1. “Giving up is for rookies.” — Philoctetes (Hercules) You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. Persistence is everything.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

2. “I give myself very good advice, but I very seldom follow it.” — Alice (Alice in Wonderland) Listen to your inner voice—it’s full of great advice. 3. “Change is good.” — Rafiki (The Lion King)

Change, though not always easy, is your catalyst for growth and success. 4. “To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.” — Mickey Mouse (Mickey Mouse) Embrace your imperfections and find humor in setbacks, knowing that you will find a path forward. Self-acceptance is key.

5. “All you need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust.” — Peter Pan (Peter Pan) It takes hard work, discipline, and a little faith in the possibilities to be successful. 6. Listen with your heart, you will understand.” — Grandmother Willow (Pocahontas).

Don’t lose sight of what truly matters. Align your goals with your passions. 7. “If you don’t know where you want to go, then it doesn’t matter which path you take.” — The Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland) If you don’t have a clear vision, you can’t effectively guide your organization—or yourself—toward success.

8. “Even miracles take a little time.” — Fairy Godmother (Cinderella) Patience is essential. It takes time and persistence to achieve the success you so richly deserve. 9. “Just keep swimming!” — Dory (Finding Nemo)

When faced with challenges, persistence is often the best approach. Keep moving forward, keep going—you’ll get there. 10. “Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become.” — Mufasa (The Lion King) It is who you are and not what you do that defines you.

11. “It is not what’s outside, but what is inside that counts.” — Aladdin (Aladdin) True value lies within. Don’t judge by appearances. 12. “Some people are worth melting for.” — Olaf (Frozen)

Be grateful for your relationships with the people who bring you joy. Build and strengthen the ones you’ve got and always seek new ones. 13. “The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up.” — Timothy Mouse (Dumbo) Failures can be catalysts for achievement. Adversity builds strength.

14. “Remember, you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves) Your contributions matter. Don’t underestimate your positive impact on those around you. 15. “Don’t just fly, soar.” — Dumbo (Dumbo)

Always strive for excellence and refuse to settle for mediocrity.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.