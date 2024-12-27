19 Anthony Bourdain Quotes That Can Make You a Better Leader

“You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together.”

It’s been some time since we lost chef, author, and television adventurer Anthony Bourdain, but his example remains an inspiration to many today.

His Travel Channel show, No Reservations, caught my attention early on. I hadn’t seen a TV show quite like his before—combining exotic food and locales with an insider’s knowledge of cooking and a deadpan wit that stood well out from the pack. Before all this, Bourdain was executive chef at New York City’s Les Halles restaurant, and it was there that he honed his prodigious leadership skills—leading his kitchen team as they served hundreds of customers each night. These 19 inspiring Anthony Bourdain quotes will inspire you to be a better leader—and a better person. 1. “You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together.”

2. “Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don’t have.” 3. “I always lead from the front. Cooks always like to see their chef come in before them, leave after them, and always work at least as hard, or better yet, harder than them.” 4. “I don’t have to agree with you to like you or respect you.”

5. “Luck is not a business model.” 6. “The kitchen is one of the last true meritocracies, where you are judged entirely on job performance.” 7. “Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.”

8. “The very things that are hardest and most uncomfortable and make your job appear unbearable to outsiders are the ones you take the most pride in.” 9. “I’m not afraid to look like an idiot.” 10. “It’s important that the crew knows that I care about them and will take care of them. I take pleasure in personal details. I take pleasure in their lives.”

11. “Don’t lie about it. You made a mistake. Admit it and move on. Just don’t do it again. Ever.” 12. “Without new ideas, success can become stale.” 13. “I return loyalty with absolute loyalty.”

14. “I think the mix of informality and order can be useful in team building. When people feel comfortable being themselves, they can focus on their work, whatever the pressures.” 15. “As people prove themselves, I allow them to express themselves, with guidance. The chance to be creative is a reward and an expression of trust. It’s the carrot.” 16. “Cream rises. Excellence does have its rewards.”

17. “You can sense a well-run restaurant just as you can sense the fear and uncertainty—the smell of certain doom—in a disorganized, flailing one.” 18. “Customers need to trust your intentions and your concept’s integrity—the sense that you know your product—and that it is the product you should be selling.” 19. “Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.”

