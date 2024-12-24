19 Inspiring Mindfulness Quotes to Inspire Leaders to Be Their Best

These quotes provide advice and inspiration to lead a more intentional and meaningful life.

Mindfulness, the act of attending fully to the present moment, is a quality that’s become ever more elusive in today’s fast-paced world, and especially in frenetic, tech-infused, fast-growth workplaces. Leaders have a moral imperative to reduce their reactivity and respond appropriately and consciously since their influence can reverberate through a workplace. The side benefits have been much discussed on social media. Among them, relieving stress and improving health. To inspire your journey on the path of mindfulness, I put together a list of 19 wise quotes by the world’s great minds and spiritual leaders. These quotes provide advice and inspiration to lead a more intentional and meaningful life. 1. “When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” —Lao Tzu

2. “Think lightly of yourself and deeply of the world.” —Miyamoto Musashi 3. “Be where you are; otherwise, you will miss your life.” —attributed to Gautama Buddha 4. “Breathing in, I calm body and mind. Breathing out, I smile. Dwelling in the present moment I know this is the only moment.” —Thich Nhat Hanh

5. “It takes courage to say yes to rest and play, in a culture where exhaustion is seen as a symbol status.” —Brené Brown 6. “If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath.” —Amit Ray 7. “If you are unable to find the truth right where you are, where else do you expect to find it?” —Eihei Dogen

8. “Wherever you are, you are one with the clouds and one with the sun and the stars you see. You are one with everything. That is more true than I can say, and more true than you can hear.” —Shunryu Suzuki 9. “We spend precious hours fearing the inevitable. It would be wise to use that time adoring our families, cherishing our friends and living our lives.” —Maya Angelou 10. “Remember the blue sky. It may at times be obscured by clouds, but it is always there.” —Andy Puddicombe

11. “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” —Norman Vincent Peale 12. “Flow with whatever may happen and let your mind be free: Stay centered by accepting whatever you are doing. This is the ultimate.” —Zhuangzi 13. “It is very rare or almost impossible that an event can be negative from all points of view.” —Dalai Lama

14. “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” —Confucius 15. “In today’s rush, we all think too much—seek too much—want too much—and forget about the joy of just being.” —Eckhart Tolle 16. “You are a function of what the whole universe is doing in the same way that a wave is a function of what the whole ocean is doing.” —Alan Watts

17. “No snowflake ever falls in the wrong place.” —Zen Proverb 18. “Raise your words, not your voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” —Rumi 19. “No thought, no reflection, no analysis, no cultivation, no intention; let it settle itself.” —Tilopa

