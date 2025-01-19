5 Powerful Habits of Remarkably Authentic Leaders

People yearn for authenticity and like to be around those who are genuine. These people don’t put on masks or disguise themselves. However, although everyone craves authenticity, it’s not always obvious how to achieve it. What does it take to break through the façades we put up and become more real?

Here are five powerful habits that will promote authenticity and enable you to give your authentic self into every part of your life—including your leadership—which will bring you greater happiness, motivation, and success. 1. Nurture and pursue your dreams. Authentic leaders are deeply in tune with what they want. They don’t let the world of outside demands drown out their inner voice. They take risks and pursue their dreams with energy and commitment. As Steve Jobs advised: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Living your dream is self-expression, it is a celebration of your own skills and contributions. And through those dreams, you can truly know and be yourself, solidifying your true self. 2. Embrace radical self-acceptance. Trueness does not grow in a climate of self-criticism. Authentic leaders are absolutely radical in the way they accept themselves—all the virtues and vices, the triumphs and tragedies, the light and the dark. This doesn’t necessarily translate into accepting bad habits but embracing them as part of human nature and always striving to do better. This self-love releases you from trying to make everything perfect and show up just the way you are, flaws and all.

3. Cultivate unwavering curiosity. Self-experimentation is the fuel of curiosity. Authentic leaders have a lifelong appetite for understanding, not only the world but themselves. They ask questions, explore new worldviews, and question assumptions all the time. This internal journey enables them to peel away layers of conditioning and discover their deepest values, beliefs, and interests. Curiosity is more than a matter of the mind; it is a matter of trying something new, feeling vulnerable, and understanding that change is never static. It’s about saying “I don’t know” and then looking for the answer. This constant search for the truth is a fundamental part of authenticity. 4. Confront your fears with courage. Authenticity requires courage. It means that you’re not afraid to go a little bit adrift, that you aren’t afraid to speak up even when you don’t share everyone’s opinion, and that you are prepared to fail. Courage doesn’t mean being unafraid; it’s simply being willing to do what needs to be done. By facing your fears, you expand your level of authenticity and allow room for development and fulfillment. 5. Prioritize being over doing. In our action-driven, 24/7 society, it’s all too easy to get sucked into the cycle of perpetual task-doing, on autopilot mode. However, authentic leaders know when to pause and reflect. They value “being” rather than “doing,” taking the time to listen to their own intuition and deliberate their actions instead of responding to external pressures. It’s about mindfulness, self-examination, and intentionality. Taking it easy will allow them to live according to their values and live a life that’s in line with their authentic self. This intentional choice creates a sense of purpose, which enhances authenticity.

