6 Easy Ways to Cultivate Emotional Intelligence as a Leader

Leadership requires a lot more than just managing people–it requires a capacity for connecting with others at a deeper, emotional level. Research shows that emotionally intelligent bosses make for happier, more creative employees. I experienced this for myself when I was a manager for a local software development company.

Mastering and applying the art and science of emotional intelligence is critical for anyone who wants to lead their teams and organizations to success. Here are six simple but powerful ways to increase your emotional intelligence and become a more compassionate and successful leader. 1. Be self-aware: Know yourself first. Self-awareness is the foundation of emotional intelligence. Start by getting in touch with how you feel and what your strengths and weaknesses are. Take time to consider your emotions and their effects on your decisions and behavior. Journaling can be a useful tool for getting this done: Write down what you’re feeling and thinking at the end of each workday to identify trends. 2. Communicate effectively: Words are magic. Communicating well is an important part of emotional intelligence. Be honest about what you’re thinking and feeling and also be careful about how you speak. You can tailor your communication to fit the needs of your target audience. For example, some team members will be open to having direct feedback, while others might prefer something less aggressive. Personalized communication provides a comfortable platform for everyone to share their perspectives.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

3. Control your heart: Keep your head in the game. As a leader, you undoubtedly face high-pressure situations regularly. I know I do in my own business. Research shows that leaders react poorly in high-stress situations, with 53 percent becoming more closed-minded and controlling. It’s extremely important to learn how to control your emotions when in the workplace, especially when you’re under pressure. When things are getting stressful at work, take a step back, calm yourself, and look at the big picture. 4. Build empathy: Be an active listener. Empathy involves understanding another person’s emotions and then tailoring your responses accordingly. This requires being an active listener—listening intently to the other person and resisting the urge to talk over them. Ask open-ended questions to get others to talk about their emotions. This not only establishes trust, but it also makes your team members feel appreciated and respected. 5. Cultivate social skills: Build connections. Making connections with others—both inside and outside your organization—is a key ingredient for leadership success. Make teambuilding fun, allow space for unstructured interaction, and truly care about your colleagues and their lives. By establishing and nurturing relationships, you create an environment of support and cooperation, making it easier for everyone to candidly and confidently share their ideas and problems.

6. Encourage feedback: Embrace growth. Facilitate feedback in a way that’s open and transparent. Always ask your team members for feedback about your leadership and let them voice it without fear of retribution. Accept criticism and use it as a learning experience. This not only bolsters your emotional intelligence but also helps your organization create a culture of improvement and transparency. Developing emotional intelligence as a leader is a process that takes practice and effort. Through your own self-awareness, compassion, emotional regulation, communication, social abilities, and willingness to accept feedback, you can empower others. As you develop emotional intelligence, you’ll not only be a better leader but also a happier, more connected person. Who doesn’t want that?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.