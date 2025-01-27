7 Ways to Build a Winning Leadership Style That Inspires Teams

Great leadership is not just about doing work or leading projects. It’s also about encouraging and inspiring others to achieve their full potential. No matter what kind of organization you work in, the way you manage your team is important to its ultimate success. As the old saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work.

Here are seven practical ways to create a leadership style that will inspire your team to get really big things done. 1. Cultivate emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is one of the keys to inspiring leadership. EQ about self-awareness, empathy, and being able to handle your feelings and those of others. Think first about your emotions and how they impact your interactions. Be an active listener, which means listening intently to the thoughts of the people on your team, to get to know their perspective. This rapport builds trust and makes your teammates feel like they’re appreciated and supported. 2. Model open communication. If you want your teams to work at their very best, you need to communicate effectively. Research shows that a surprising 69 percent of managers are often uncomfortable communicating with employees. Create an environment where people in your team can openly voice their opinions, feedback, and suggestions. When you model transparency and openness, then you’ll build an environment where people feel safe to do more and be more.

3. Be adaptable. Being flexible is an invaluable leadership attribute in these days when change is accelerating all around us. Approach change positively and be tolerant of new concepts. Encourage your employees to think outside the box and to adapt as the situation dictates. Such resilience not only creates trust but helps build proactive teams. 4. Lead with vision. A visionary leader makes the future tangible. Bring your vision to your team and show how each of them has a role to play in it. This sense of purpose can spark passion and devotion. Don’t forget to have little successes along the way to keep yourself—and your people—motivated. When your employees understand how their work fits in the big picture, they will be more motivated and focused. 5. Empower others. Empowerment is letting your employees take responsibility for their roles. Pass responsibilities down and empower your people to take action. Give resources and assistance where you need to but don’t micromanage. Once you trust your people, they’ll trust you and they’ll usually deliver.

6. Practice recognition and appreciation. When you acknowledge and praise the work of your teammates, you increase morale. Make sure you regularly celebrate both individual and collective successes, whether through verbal compliments in meetings, personalized thank-you notes, or official awards. When employees feel valued, they’re sure to be motivated and loyal—two elements in an inspired team environment. 7. Model a growth mindset. Inspiring leaders see adversity as a learning experience. With a growth mindset, you empower your team to learn from mistakes rather than dread them. Share your own stories of overcoming challenges and highlight what you’ve learned along the way. This transparency creates a culture where your team members will be encouraged to come up with new solutions and approaches.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.