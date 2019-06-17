No matter where you go, no matter what you do, I know you will be ambitious. You wouldn't be here today if you weren't. Match that ambition with humility--a humility of purpose.

That doesn't mean being tamer, being smaller, being less in what you do. It's the opposite, it's about serving something greater. The author Madeleine L'Engle wrote, "Humility is throwing oneself away in complete concentration on something or someone else."

In other words, whatever you do with your life, be a builder.

You don't have to start from scratch to build something monumental. And, conversely, the best founders--the ones whose creations last and whose reputations grow rather than shrink with passing time--they spend most of their time building, piece by piece.

Builders are comfortable in the belief that their life's work will one day be bigger than them--bigger than any one person. They're mindful that its effects will span generations. That's not an accident. In a way, it's the whole point.