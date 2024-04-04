Apple Robot: Is This the Next Big Thing for the Computer Maker or the Next Big Miss?

Apple is known for taking some big swings at bat, and as the death of the Apple car showed, sometimes it can miss.

It’s no secret that Apple dumped a ton of money into its car project — internally known as Project Titan — a number estimated at somewhere around $1 billion a year, with additional millions of dollars a year spent elsewhere within Apple to develop bespoke bits of hardware and software for the car. And it’s also no secret that a lot of that money was flushed down the proverbial drain when Apple pulled the plug on the car project in February.

Apple really needed its next big thing, and following the release of the Vision Pro spatial computing googles — which start at around $3,500 — the car was going to be it. At an anticipated price of around $100,000, that would have been a pretty sizable revenue stream for the company for decades into the future.

So, now that Apple Car is dead and buried, what’s next on Apple’s horizon? Would you believe a robot?

According to news reports, that’s exactly where Apple is turning its attention.

Now, not just any robot, but one that would follow you around the house like a little puppy dog, doing whatever it is that robots do. Apple is reportedly also working on some sort of robotic desktop display hardware, but it’s the mobile robot that will surely attract the most attention. The thing is, Amazon already has something like this for sale–the Amazon Astro, unveiled to the public in 2021, and based on the research I did, it hasn’t exactly been on Amazon’s bestseller list. Priced at just under $1,600 and available by invitation only, Amazon has pitched it as sort of an Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart display with wheels and digital eyeballs. According to Amazon, “When you’re home, Astro can follow you from room to room playing your favorite music, podcasts or shows, and find you to deliver calls, reminders, alarms, and timers set with Alexa.”

To help juice sales of their little robot, in November 2023, Amazon announced a new version: Astro for Business, with a price starting at a penny less than $2,350 plus the ongoing cost of subscription plans. Instead of playing your favorite music, podcasts, or shows, however, this robot is geared to provide security services to businesses–monitoring for criminal activity and fire, smoke, or carbon monoxide.

So, while I’m a card-carrying member of the Apple ecosystem, I would be very surprised if the Apple robot–if it is eventually released–drums up sales anywhere in the neighborhood of the company’s biggest sellers, such as iPhone, Mac, and iPad. But Apple appears to want to make a splash in the smart home market, and a robot would definitely give it a foothold there. But a robot? I would have much rather had one of those cool Apple cars.

