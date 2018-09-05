Are you the hardest-working person in the United States? If so, you're in luck. United Airlines announced yesterday that it has teamed up with Project: Time Off to offer one lucky winner (and a companion of his or her choice) a truly grand prize: a trip to Tahiti with United Vacations.

Why the trip to Tahiti?

As United and Project: Time Off point out, more than 50 percent of American employees have unused vacation, which amounts to an astounding 700 million vacation days unused each year. United Airlines and Project: Time Off want to fix that.

Says Katie Denis of Project: Time Off: "United is helping to raise awareness about the importance of taking time off to travel, which our research has proven to be the most effective way to use vacation days. In fact, those who use the majority of their vacation days for travel are significantly happier than those who travel very little or not at all."

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and the deadline for entries is September 25, 2018. Simply go to the contest submission page explain in less than 300 words why the person you're nominating (you can nominate yourself) deserves a trip to Tahiti. Winners will be announced on or about October 11, 2018.

In addition to a roundtrip United Polaris business class flight for two to Tahiti, the vacation includes seven nights at three different hotels scattered across the islands of Tahiti, ground transportation, a choice of excursions, and a $2,000 prepaid card for meals and other expenses.

We want to give the hardest working person in America Time Off in Tahiti! Nominate someone you know for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime United Journey, including roundtrip United Polaris business class on our new SFO-PPT route #TahitiTuesday https://t.co/IocABwpOeS pic.twitter.com/CeXCXJuxmV -- United Airlines (@united) September 4, 2018

And there are good business reasons for taking a vacation instead of sitting on all that leave. According to Project: Time Off:

Those who use most of their vacation days for travel reported a higher likelihood of receiving a raise, bonus or both than those who travel little or not at all (51 percent compared to 44 percent) as well as greater physical health and well-being (61 percent compared to 49 percent).

Workers who use the majority of their vacation days for travel are significantly happier than those who travel less or not at all.

82 percent of Americans want the opportunity to relax and reduce stress via travel/vacation.