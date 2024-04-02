Beyoncé’s New Album is a Powerful Lesson in How to Continuously Reinvent Yourself to Find Your Future Success

The new Beyoncé album Cowboy Carter proves that you can find tremendous success by refusing to stay stuck in the past.

It’s no secret that Beyoncé has a lot of fans. According to Spotify, she attracts more than 74 million listeners each month on the platform. That’s about double her husband Jay-Z’s current number of around 37 million monthly listeners. And Queen Bey has left even the Beatles in her dust–they “only” draw 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

And of course, Beyoncé has also scored big when it comes to awards and industry recognition. She’s won a record 32 Grammy Awards, 35 BET Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards–the list goes on and on and on. On top of all that, Billboard named her the Top Female Artist of the 2000s and Time named her Woman of the Year for 2014.

So, what does the woman who reigns over the world of popular music do for an encore? While I’ve got to admit that I’m not exactly Beyoncé’s biggest fan (my personal tastes run more toward Smashing Pumpkins, Hedningarna, and Neil Young) I’ve got to admire the way she extended her brand and expanded her fan universe when she recently dropped her genre-busting work, Cowboy Carter–a country album. The album, which includes some heavy-hitting collaborators, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and others–shot to the top of the charts, becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024. That’s a first for a country album this year.

Beyoncé has discovered the secret to remaining relevant in a fast-changing world, and that secret is to continuously reinvent yourself. And this secret is as true for businesses as it is for musical artists.

According to a recent PwC survey of global CEOs, 45 percent of the CEOs they surveyed said they believed their company would not be viable in 10 years if it stayed on its current path. Says PwC, “The impetus to reinvent is intensifying. CEOs expect more pressure over the next three years than they experienced over the previous five from technology, climate change and nearly every other megatrend affecting global business.” So, if you’re a founder, entrepreneur, executive, or manager, it’s up to you to avoid becoming stuck doing the same thing that brought you success in the past–what got you here isn’t necessarily going to get you where you want to go in the future. To stay relevant to your customers in the future, you’ve got to keep reinventing yourself.

Finally, about the last thing I expected to hear was Beyoncé covering a Beatles song, but that’s exactly what she did. Included in Cowboy Carter is the track “Blackbird,” which was written and sung by Paul McCartney and originally appeared on the self-titled Beatles album The Beatles–also known as The White Album.

And there she goes, once more taking listeners to an unexpected place, and reinventing herself all over again.

