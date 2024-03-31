Boeing’s Management Shakeup Is a Powerful Lesson in What Leaders Should Never, Ever Do

Change isn’t easy, especially for a large, bureaucratic company like Boeing. But change Boeing must if it hopes to survive.

Aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing has been in the news over the past several years for all the wrong reasons, and the news doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

First, there was the tragic crash of a Lion Air 737 Max aircraft in October 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew. That was followed by the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane in March 2019, killing all 157 passengers and crew. The FAA grounded the 737 Max shortly after that.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In an attempt to put a stop to its ongoing problems with the 737 Max, in September 2019, Boeing’s board set up a permanent safety committee tasked with overseeing aircraft development, manufacturing, and operation. And then in October 2019, the company fired Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial aircraft unit. Finally, in December 2019, Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s president and CEO, was ousted with David Calhoun taking his place. Problem solved, right?

Not exactly.

In August 2023, trouble was brewing at Boeing yet again. That month, Boeing found that a supplier was not properly drilling holes on the aft pressure bulkhead of the 737 Max aircraft, and then in November, an engine failed on a brand-new United Airlines 737 Max–at 37,000 feet. The final straw occurred in January 2024, when a door panel blew out of the side of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max midflight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane and forcing an emergency landing. The plane was just two months old. Fortunately, no lives were lost in that incident. Government investigators later determined that four bolts meant to secure the door panel to the aircraft were missing.

In yet another attempt to put a stop to its problems with the 737 Max, Boeing recently announced that CEO Calhoun would step down at the end of 2024, and Stan Deal–CEO of the commercial aircraft unit–would leave the company immediately and be replaced by the company’s COO, Stephanie Pope. And board chairman Lawrence Kellner stepped down, agreeing not to stand for reelection in May.

So, what’s going on at Boeing? Why can’t this storied company get its act together? Boeing has a leadership problem. While the company created a safety committee in response to the deadly 737 Max crashes a few years ago, and the board purged a number of high-ranking executives, Boeing’s culture has not changed.

According to Joe Jacobson, an aviation safety expert who worked more than 25 years at the FAA and more than a decade at Boeing, the people responsible for building these aircraft are dropping the ball. Says Jacobson, “There’s a lot of areas where things don’t seem to be put together right in the first place. The theme is shortcuts everywhere–not doing the job right.”

Indeed, an FAA audit of the company’s production of 737 Max aircraft conducted in the wake of the January Alaska Airlines incident found dozens of problems with Boeing’s quality-control practices. Regardless of the exact reasons why Boeing dropped the ball, the company’s leadership team has been unable to change the company’s culture for the better and make it stick.

Change is difficult, change isn’t easy. Change takes hard work. Especially for the people who lead a company as large and as bureaucratic as Boeing. But change Boeing must because these problems cannot continue.

As the title of Marshall Goldsmith’s bestselling book put it, what got you here won’t get you there. Your future success is not guaranteed. Here’s hoping that Boeing’s new leadership can turn around this once-great company. Some of its customers–frustrated with the situation–are already looking for alternatives to Boeing’s 737 Max. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently flew to France to open talks with Airbus to buy their A321neo aircraft instead of more 737 Max planes.

Don’t be surprised if other airlines follow United’s lead.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.