Costco Is Making a Big Change That Will Surprise and Maybe Even Delight Its Loyal Customers

The company knows that when there’s money to be saved, it can pay off big to change the status quo.

I admit it. I’ve been a big fan of Costco ever since the first one landed in my area years ago. Not only are the prices consistently the best I can find for the staples I want to buy, but it’s just plain fun to discover new products randomly scattered throughout its aisles.

And I can’t remember how many Costco Hebrew National hot dogs (a loss leader at just $1.50 including a soda) and rotisserie chickens (another tremendous bargain at $4.99 each) I’ve eaten over the years. For many loyal Costco customers, the super affordable hot dog combo and rotisserie chickens are all the justification they need to pay the annual membership fee. They’re that popular.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So, it’s big news when Costco changes something about its iconic chicken. Fortunately, what’s changing isn’t that $4.99 inflation-busting price that everyone is so in love with. Instead, according to reports, Costco is changing the packaging that those chickens are packed in–doing away with the familiar clear plastic dome and moving to a plastic bag, already in use by many grocery stores and food markets.

According to a report on the Eat This, Not That! site, “In mid-March, an apparent internal memo shared on Reddit in a now-deleted post claimed that Costco planned to start serving its rotisserie chickens (140 calories per serving) in plastic bags instead of the clear plastic containers it has long used in the United States.”

The report goes on to explain that the memo indicated that this “more environmentally friendly” packaging would result in the use of 75 percent less plastic while maintaining the “same product quality.” Customer reports on the new packaging–which were initially available at a Costco store near corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Washington–are mixed. According to one commenter on Reddit, “I was pumped to see [the new packaging] because my stores use the hard plastic. Then the first one I picked up had a hole at the bottom and I drilled hot chicken liquid on my sandaled foot.” On the plus side, the commenter noted, “It definitely fits in my fridge better though.”

Several Reddit commenters who have experience working with rotisserie chickens in Costco stores expressed concerns that bagging the steaming-hot chickens will take longer than placing them in the domed plastic packaging–leading to stockouts that will frustrate customers. Said one commenter, “To put them in a bag while someone holds it open and then use a sealing tool to close them is a lot of extra work.”

While this new rotisserie chicken packaging has not yet been confirmed by Costco, it seems to be on the way. And if it results in cost savings while maintaining the bird’s quality, then I suspect it will be around for a very long time–perhaps longer than that $4.99 price.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.